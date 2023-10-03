Asian Games Archery: Compound Archers assure three medals

Jyothi Surekha Vennam pipped her teammate and World Champion Aditi Gopichand Swami to advance to the women's compound individual final while Abhishek Verma and Ojas Deotale set up an all India final in men's final at the Asian Games 2023 on Tuesday.

The reigning world champion Aditi shot a rare seven in the final round gifting a win to her senior and idol Jyothi. 27-year-old Jyothi lost to Aditi earlier in the World Championships in August.

In the last round, Aditi was leading by one point before she shot the unfortunate seven to lose the semi-final. She will have a chance at the bronze medal.

Multiple world cup gold medalist Jyothi has a good chance at her first-ever individual Asiads gold as she has won silver (2018) and bronze (2014) in team event with silver already assured.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam sails into the FINAL of Archery Women's Compound Individual with a 149-146 win over compatriot Aditi Gopichand Swami!

Earlier in the quarters, Jyothi ousted ninth seed Adel Zhexenbinova of Kazakhstan 147-144 while Aditi eliminated Amaya Amparo Cojuangco of Phillipines 149-146.

All India final in men's compound archery

In the men's compound section, Ojas Deotale displayed unreal consistency to shoot 150 in both quarter-final and semifinal and set up an all-Indian final with Abhishek Verma.

Ojas defeated Korean archer Jaewon Yang in the semis while Abhishek got better of Korean top -seeded Jaehoon Joon assuring India of two medals.

It's going to be an all-India FINAL in the Archery Men's Compound Individual!



Ojas Deotale makes it to the Final with a 150-146 win over South Korean Archer Yang Jaewon.



Ojas ⚔️ Abhishek — Lessgooo!

Current World champion Ojas, shot 150 out of 150 in the quarterfinals to eliminate Akbarali Karbayev while Abhishek Verma defeated Andrey Tyutyun of Kazakhstan in a shoot-off.



Abhishek has won silver in the 2014 Asian Games while Ojas has assured himself of a debut medal at the Asian Games.



