Asian Games Chess: Indian men's and women's teams secure silver

The Indian men's and women's chess teams secured silver medals after outstanding performances at the Asian Games 2023.

In the final game, the Indian women's team, consisting of GM Harika Dronavalli, IM Vaishali Rameshbabu, IM Vantika Agrawal, and WGM Savitha Shri Baskar, delivered a commanding performance, defeating South Korea with a flawless 4-0 victory in the final round which propelled them to a total of 15 match points.



However, it was ultimately the top-seeded Chinese team that claimed the gold medal, securing their victory with a 4-0 triumph against the UAE in the last round, accumulating a total of 17 out of 18 match points.

Men's Chess Team finish India's #AsianGames2022 campaign with SILVER🥈



D. Gukesh, Vidit Gujrati, R. Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi and P. Harikrishna win silver after winning their last match of the day against Philippines.#AsianGames pic.twitter.com/l7F3f7xwL6 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 7, 2023

On the men's side, the Indian team concluded their campaign on a high note with a convincing 3.5-0.5 victory against the Philippines. The top-seeded Indian squad, featuring Arjun Erigaisi, D Gukesh, Vidit Gujrathi, and Harikrishna Pentala, showcased their formidable skills, with all of them emerging victorious in their matches against their Filipino counterparts. R Praggnanandhaa managed a draw in his game, securing a second-place finish, with Iran clinching the gold.



The Indian men's and women's teams put on a spectacular display also in the eighth round of the chess team competition earlier. The men displayed their dominance with a 3.5-0.5 victory against South Korea, while the women's team, facing Hong Kong, secured a resounding 4-0 win.