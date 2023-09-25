EA Sports FC: Charanjot Singh and Karman Singh suffer unexpected exits from Asian Games 2023

Charanjot Singh and Karman Singh faced heartbreak as they were knocked out of the Asian games. This was the first time Esports were made a part of Asian games.

Charanjot Singh's journey began with a challenging 0-2 defeat against China's Liu Jiacheng in his opening game. However, he refused to bow down toE adversity. Charanjot made an impressive comeback, securing three consecutive victories. He displayed his prowess by defeating Aristorenas Jorrel of the Philippines with a commanding score of 2-0, followed by a hard-fought 2-1 win against Alrowaihi RKM of Bahrain. Charanjot continued his remarkable streak, claiming a 2-0 victory against Yessentayev Olzhas of Kazakhstan in the subsequent rounds of the Losers Bracket.

#eSports 🇮🇳's Charanjot Singh lost (0-2) in the Round-4 of Loser's Bracket against Liu Jiacheng of China 🇨🇳 in EA Sports FC Online at the #AsianGames2022



He is the same player Charanjot lost to earlier today. 🙁#AsianGames2023 #AsianGames pic.twitter.com/aopd4s953w — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 24, 2023

However Charanjot's campaign concluded on a somber note. He once again faced the formidable Liu Jiacheng of China in the Losers Bracket Round 4, enduring another 0-2 defeat that signaled the end of his journey in the EA Sports FC's Asian Games campaign.



Karman Singh's tournament debut was marked by a closely contested match that ended in a 1-2 loss against Faqeehi Abdulaziz Abdullatif of Bahrain. Karman, however, fought back, securing a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Kiswani Abdelrahman of Palestine in the Losers Bracket Round 1.

Yet, Karman's journey took another challenging turn as he faced Aldhafiri Meshari of Kuwait in the Losers Bracket Round 2. Despite putting up a strong effort, he was ultimately edged out with a score of 1-2, marking the end of his campaign in the EA Sports FC's Asian Games journey.