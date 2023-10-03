Asian Games Boxing: Lovlina Borgohain secures Olympics quota, Preeti Pawar bronze

Lovlina Borgohain has secured an Olympic quota with a remarkable victory over Thailand's Baison Maneekon in the 66-75kg category semi-final. Her sensational performance has earned her a spot in the final, where she will compete for a gold medal, facing off against Li Qian of China, the final is scheduled for tomorrow.

LOVLINA BORGOHAIN WINS🥳



The Olympic medalist and world champion blanks her Thai opponent 5:0 in the semifinal👊



Paris Olympics quota has also been secured!#AsianGames #boxing pic.twitter.com/7tfWAaGqKi — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 3, 2023

Lovlina's journey to securing the Olympic quota was nothing short of impressive. Her remarkable skills and determination shone through in the semifinal match, where she displayed her prowess inside the ring, ultimately triumphing 5-0 in the 66-75kg category.

The pressure was hectic, Lovlina asserted after winning, "There was a lot of stress on me for the last 2 matches. I wasn't being able to play freely because my Paris fate was depending on this." But now the focus shifts to the final she added, "I'm happy about the Olympic quota, now the focus shifts to the final."

Meanwhile, in another thrilling bout at the Asian Games, Indian boxer Preeti Pawar has secured a bronze medal. She faced a tough challenge in the semifinals of the women's 50-54kg category. Pawar battled strongly against her opponent Chang Yuan of China but narrowly lost the contest with a score of 0-5. However, all three rounds of the match were closely contested, with most rounds decided by a mere point difference of 28-29. Preeti Panwar has also secured an olympic quota.