Asian Games 2023 Boxing: Nikhat Zareen, Preeti move to next round

World Champion Nikhat Zareen started her Asian Games campaign with a win in 50 kg category and youngster Preeti Pawar also powered through to the next round in 54 kg category on Sunday.

Facing Ngyuen Thi Tam of Vietnam in a rematch of 2023 World Championships final, Nikhat started with a big punch to Tam's face in a stop-start first round.

The Vietnamese boxer was warned multiple times for holding and she received two standing counts after a flurry of punches from Nikhat. Nikhat won the first round 5-0 as Tam got a point deduction also.

In the second round, Nikhat continued her dominance and a combination of punches from both sides resulted in Tam receiving another standing count.

#Boxing 🥊 —



Nikhat Zareen sails into the RO16 in women's 50kg category after a comprehensive 5-0 (win on points) win over World C'ships silver medallist 🇻🇳's Nguyen Thi Tam.#AsianGames pic.twitter.com/YxcjajgYfk — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 24, 2023

Nikhat won the second round given her dominance and decided to defend in the third round. Tam connected few punches in the third round but Nikhat also responded of punches to keep the round in balance.



Nikhat was declared winner by unanimous decision and she moved to pre-quarterfinal where she will face Chorong Bak of South Korea.

The 19-year-old Preeti, who made the pre-quarterfinals of the World Championships earlier this year, dominated her Jordanian opponent, winning the bout by RSC (referee stops contest).

Preeti started on a defensive note before unleashing her left hand and connected perfect jabs. She won the opening round easily.

Playing a strategic bout, Preeti started the contest on a defensive mode before unleashing her attacking game.

After showing promise initially, Silina faded away and looked at sea as the referee gave her two standing counts in the second and third rounds before stopping the contest.

The Indian teenager will have to fight seasoned Kazakh boxer and three-time worlds medallist Zhaina Shekerbekova in the quarter-final. Preeti is just one win away from an assured medal and Olympic quota.