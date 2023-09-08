BAI announces Badminton national camp for Asian Games-bound shuttlers

The Badminton Association of India has announced a national camp for the players participating in the 19th Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China from 23rd Sep. to 8th Oct. 2023 on Wednesday.

The camp will be held at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy, Hyderabad from 11-24 September 2023.

BAI has made the camp mandatory for the players selected for the Asian Games but if any player is participating in any of the BWF Tournaments during the period of national camp, they will have to get prior approval from the Association.

The National camp dates are coinciding with the upcoming BWF Super 500 tournament, Hong Kong Open.

World championship bronze medalist HS Prannoy and Asian Champion Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty have already skipped the tournament while Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand have their names in the main draw of Hong Kong Open.

The Indian contingent returned with a poor show from the China Open Super 1000 tournament with Prannoy, Satwik/Chirag, Lakshya, and Treesa/Gayatri exited in the first round while PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth had pulled out.

India's challenge at the #ChinaOpen2023 ended earlier today as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also suffered a first-round exit.



More⬇️https://t.co/0bs5y8OVYK — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 6, 2023

Indian Badminton Squad for Asian Games



Men’s singles: HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth (Individual/Team), Lakshya Sen, Mithun Manjunath (Team)

Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun (Individual/Team)

Women’s singles: PV Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha (Individual/Team), Anupama Upadhyaya, Malvika Bansod (Team)

Women’s doubles: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Ponnappa /Tanisha Crasto (Individual/Team)

Mixed doubles: Rohan Kapoor /N Sikki Reddy, Sai Pratheek K/Tanisha Crasto.