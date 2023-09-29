Asian Games
Asian Games Badminton: India loses 3-0 to Thailand, knocked out- HIGHLIGHTS
Indian women's team ended 2023 Asian Games campaign after losing to Thailand 3-0.
Star shuttler PV Sindhu will lead the Indian women's badminton team in the quarter-final tie of team event against Thailand.
It is going to be a tough fight for the Indian team
Live Updates
- 29 Sep 2023 3:45 AM GMT
Ashmita goes down in straight games.
That is it for the Indian women's team as they lose 3-0 against Thailand in the quarter-finals.
- 29 Sep 2023 3:34 AM GMT
Ashmita loses first game.
Busanan didn't take much time to wrap the first game and she defeated Indian youngster 21-9.
- 29 Sep 2023 3:21 AM GMT
Good fight from Ashmita but she is trailing.
Ashmita started well against her higher ranked opponent and was going neck to neck before Busanan pulled ahead. Busanan leads 16-9.
- 29 Sep 2023 3:02 AM GMT
Treesa and Gayatri lose in straight games.
A poor second game from the Indian pair as they go down 21-19, 21-5 and Thailand leads the tie 2-0.
- 29 Sep 2023 2:44 AM GMT
A close match but the Indian pair loses.
The Thai pair takes the first game 21-19 in a closely fought battle by the Indian pair.
- 29 Sep 2023 2:13 AM GMT
PV Sindhu loses the first match.
Pornpawee makes a fantastic comeback to defat PV Sindhu 14-21, 21-15, 21-14. Thailand takes the lead in the quarter-finals.
- 29 Sep 2023 2:07 AM GMT
Pornpawee has a big lead over Sindhu.
Sindhu is trailing 9-15 in the final game and it looks like that India will start with a laptop.
- 29 Sep 2023 1:56 AM GMT
PV Sindhu loses the second game.
PV Sindhu loses the second game 21-15 and the match is tied at 1-1 the moment.