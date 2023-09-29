Asian Games
Asian Games Day 6 LIVE: Men's rifle team wins gold with WR- Scores, Updates, Blog, Results
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the Day 6 of the Asian Games 2023.
LIVE: Day 6 of the Asian Games will start with the badminton women's team playing Thailand in the quarter-finals. Indian shooters will be in action to clinch the gold medal.
Today, the Athletics events also start.
How many more medals India can today?
Stay tuned for the updates.
Live Updates
- 29 Sep 2023 3:56 AM GMT
Shooting-Gold for Palak and Silver for Esha in 10m air Pistol
Gold for Palak with New Games Record 242.1 and Silver for Esha Singh with 239.7 in 10m air Pistol individual final.
This is first ever Top-2 finish for India in Asian Games Shooting.
- 29 Sep 2023 3:26 AM GMT
Tennis-Silver Medal for Indian Men's Double pair of Ramkumar and Saketh
Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni took Silver medal in Men's doubles after losing 4-6,4-6 in the final.
- 29 Sep 2023 3:09 AM GMT
Swimming-Advait Page in the final of 200m Backstroke
Advait Page in the final of 200m Backstroke with 2:03:01 finishing seventh overall.
Srihari finished 15th with 2:07:19 and unable to make it to final.
- 29 Sep 2023 2:34 AM GMT
Shooting-Gold for 50m Rifle 3 positions men's team with a new WR
Indian Men's 50m 3 positions Rifle team of Aishwary Tomar, Akhil Sheoran, Swapnil Kusale took Gold with the score of 1769.
Aishwary on top with 591 and Swapnil second with 591 are into the Individual final.
- 29 Sep 2023 2:21 AM GMT
Shooting - Silver Medal for Women's 10m Air pistol team
Indian 10m Air Pistol Women's team of Esha Singh, Palak, Divya Thadigol took Silver Medal with 1731.
Esha singh with 579 finished fifth and Palak with 577 finished 7th and qualified for the Individual final.
- 29 Sep 2023 2:18 AM GMT
Badminton - India vs Thailand - PV Sindhu loses 1st match
Pornpawee Chochuwong makes a fantastic comeback in the decider to defat PV Sindhu 14-21, 21-15, 21-14. Thailand takes the 1-0 lead in the quarter-finals.
- 29 Sep 2023 1:41 AM GMT
With athletics starting today, both Vikash and Priyanka finished below podium.
Vikash Singh finished fifth in the 10km racewalking with a timing of 1:27.33, despite starting well in the race.
In the women's category, Priyanka Goswami clocked a 1:43.07 to finish fifth.
Both racers started well but they failed to hold the nerves since beginning.