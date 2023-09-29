Bg

India at Asian Games

India @ Hangzhou

Gold 8
silver 11
Bronze 11
india
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Asian Games

Asian Games Day 6 LIVE: Men's rifle team wins gold with WR- Scores, Updates, Blog, Results

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the Day 6 of the Asian Games 2023.

badminton team
X

The Indian women's badminton team

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 29 Sep 2023 4:00 AM GMT

LIVE: Day 6 of the Asian Games will start with the badminton women's team playing Thailand in the quarter-finals. Indian shooters will be in action to clinch the gold medal.

Today, the Athletics events also start.

How many more medals India can today?

Stay tuned for the updates.

Live Updates

2023-09-29 01:37:29
Asian GamesShootingAthletics
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X