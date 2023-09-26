Asian Games 2023: Ayan Biswas and Mayank Prajapati face tough elimination in Street Fighter V

September 26: Indian esports athletes Ayan Biswas and Mayank Prajapati exited the 2022 Asian Games, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition tournament after a series of intense matches.

Ayan Biswas, competing under the alias "AYAN01," started the competition with a blazing win. In the Round of 32, he seized victory in a dominant 2-0 performance against Nguyen Khanh Hung Chau of Vietnam.

However, the road ahead was far from smooth. Ayan faced an uphill battle in the Winners Bracket Round 1 when he went head-to-head with Alrayfal Abdulrahman Salem A from Saudi Arabia. The match unfolded as an epic clash, unfortunately, Ayan was narrowly defeated, with a final score of 1-2.

Ayan made a comeback in the Losers Bracket Round 2, facing off once more against Nguyen Khanh Hung Chau. He secured another convincing 2-0 victory. Nevertheless, the final chapter of Ayan's journey was written in the Losers Bracket Round 3 when he crossed paths with Yeh Man Ho of Hong Kong. Ayan fought with all his might but ultimately succumbed to defeat, securing a Top 16 finish.

Mayank Prajapati, known in the gaming world as "MiKeYROG," also had a challenging path in the 2022 Asian Games Street Fighter V tournament. Starting in the Round of 32, he faced Rajikhan Talal Fuad T of Saudi Arabia, it ended in a heartbreaking 1-2 defeat.

Mayank's journey continued in the Losers Bracket, where he faced Al-Mannai Abdulla of Qatar. Despite putting up a strong fight, Mayank couldn't secure the victory, resulting in a 0-2 loss. With this defeat, his journey in the tournament concluded.