Attacked by a coach, Asiad bound kurash player admitted to Delhi hospital with a head injury

In a dramatic incident, kurash player Vishal Singh Ruhil, 28, just a week before the Asian Games, has been attacked by a coach. The athlete suffered a bleeding head injury and has been admitted to hospital along with his brother Vishant, also a kurash player. Both brothers received multiple stitches on their heads and ears, reported Hindustan Times.



Vishal, who is pursuing a diploma from the National Institute of Sports in Patiala, came to Delhi on Friday, to attend the national coaching camp at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex ahead of the six-member squad's departure for the Asian Games.

But on Friday evening, his participation at the Asiad became doubtful after a judo coach attacked him and his brother with 15 people at Dwarka in Delhi for declining to submit his name as his coach for the quadrennial event.

“The incident happened at 8pm last night at Ramphal Chowk, Dwarka, Sector 7. The coach called us there and he was waiting with 14-15 people. They attacked with rod, bricks, and sticks,” Vishant alleged.

He added: “We have two coaches in our academy here where we train. We didn’t want to train under him, but he wanted that my brother takes his (name) for the Asian Games so that he can be included.”

“I have 14-15 stitches on the head and ear is also injured. Vishal also has 13 stitches on his head," Vishant said.

Vishal's condition will be assessed on Sunday by a team of doctors, who will take a call on whether to release him.

"The doctors will assess our condition tomorrow. Vishal wants to compete at the Asian Games, it is a lifetime opportunity for him. The doctors will take a call tomorrow when to discharge him,” Vishant said.

Vishal was included in India's Asian Games squad by the sports ministry on Thursday after it overhauled the squad, taking the squad strength to six players - three men and women.

However, this is not the first time a kurash player has been attacked in India. In July, at Delhi's Olympic Bhawan, a kurash player named Neha Thakur was assaulted by her competitor when two rival factions were involved in street fights over official recognition.