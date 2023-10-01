Asian Games
Asian Games Athletics LIVE: Sreeshankar, Avinash Sable, Jyothi Yarraji in action- Updates, Results, Blog
Asian Games Athletics LIVE: The Indian athletics contingent will be in action as the likes of Murali Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin, Avinash Sable, Jyothi Yarraji and Tajinder Pal Singh Toor will eye podium finish.
Here is how the action will unfold:
4:30 PM - Men's Shot Put Final - Sahib Singh, Tajinderpal Singh Toor | 4:40 PM - Men's Long Jump Final - Jeswin Aldrin, Murali Sreeshankar | 4:45 PM - Men's 3000m Steeplechase - Avinash Sable | 5:25 PM - Men's 200m Semi-Final | 5:35 PM - Women's Discus Throw - Seema Punia | 5:50 PM - Women's 1500m Final - Harmilan Bains, KM Deeksha | 6:00 PM - Men's 1500m Final - Jinson Johnson, Ajay Saroj | 6:15 PM - Women's Heptathlon 1500m Final | 6:45 PM - Women's 100m hurdles Final - Jyothi Yarraji, Nithya
How many medals Indian athletes can win?
- 1 Oct 2023 11:35 AM GMT
Avinash Sable clocks 8:19:53!
Dominant performance from start to win ig in 8:19.53. India's first gold from track and field.
- 1 Oct 2023 11:31 AM GMT
Jeswin Aldrin's second jump not counted!
Not legal jump.
- 1 Oct 2023 11:28 AM GMT
Tajinderpal Singh throw 19.51m
He's currently at 3rd after three rows.
- 1 Oct 2023 11:26 AM GMT
First ever gold for men in 3000m steeplechase!
India has never won god in 3000 m steeplechase by men in asian games , we had few silver and bronze, in women we had 1 gold in 2010 by sudha singh.
- 1 Oct 2023 11:23 AM GMT
Avinash Sable wins gold!
Avinash Sable wins the gold.
- 1 Oct 2023 11:07 AM GMT
Sahib Singh throw over 17, Tajinder no start.
Sahib Singh tops the chart after his first throw of 17.78m while Toor has a foul start in his first attempt.