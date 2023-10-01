Bg

Asian Games

Asian Games Athletics LIVE: Sreeshankar, Avinash Sable, Jyothi Yarraji in action- Updates, Results, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE action as the Indian athletes take track and field at the Asian Games 2023.

Murali Sreeshankar, Avinash Sable and Jyothi Yarraji will eye podium today at the Asian Games 2023.

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 1 Oct 2023 11:45 AM GMT

Asian Games Athletics LIVE: The Indian athletics contingent will be in action as the likes of Murali Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin, Avinash Sable, Jyothi Yarraji and Tajinder Pal Singh Toor will eye podium finish.

Here is how the action will unfold:

4:30 PM - Men's Shot Put Final - Sahib Singh, Tajinderpal Singh Toor | 4:40 PM - Men's Long Jump Final - Jeswin Aldrin, Murali Sreeshankar | 4:45 PM - Men's 3000m Steeplechase - Avinash Sable | 5:25 PM - Men's 200m Semi-Final | 5:35 PM - Women's Discus Throw - Seema Punia | 5:50 PM - Women's 1500m Final - Harmilan Bains, KM Deeksha | 6:00 PM - Men's 1500m Final - Jinson Johnson, Ajay Saroj | 6:15 PM - Women's Heptathlon 1500m Final | 6:45 PM - Women's 100m hurdles Final - Jyothi Yarraji, Nithya

How many medals Indian athletes can win?

Stay tuned for updates.


Live Updates

2023-10-01 10:34:35
Asian GamesAthleticsAvinash SableM Sreeshankar
