Asian Games Athletics: Mixed relay team's bronze upgraded to silver

Indian mixed relay team smashed the national record in the 4x400m relay to win the bronze medal, which was upgraded to silver later as the Sri Lankan quartet was disqualified at the Asian Games 2023 on Tuesday.

The quartet of Muhammed Ajmal, Vithya Ramraj, Rajesh Ramesh, and Subha Venkatesan clocked 3:14.34 seconds which was better than the previous national record of 3:14.70 clocked by Rajesh Ramesh, Amoj Jacob, Aishwarya Mishra and Subha Venkatesan at the Asian Athletics Championships.

India's bronze was upgraded as the Sri Lankan team was disqualified due to the 'lane infringement'.

6⃣0⃣th medal for 🇮🇳India at #AsianGames2022 🎇🎆



Mixed 4x400m Relay Team of Muhammed Ajmal, Vithya Ramraj and Rajesh Ramesh & Subha Venkatesan win SILVER🥈 with a timing of 3:14.34 (Sri Lanka DQ)

Ajmal was the fastest among the Indians as he ran the first leg 43.14, Rajesh Ramesh clocked 45.77, Subha Venkatesh clocked 51.24, and Vithya Ramraj clocked 54.19.

In athletics, India won a total of four medals on Day 9 as Parul Chaudhary and Priti Lamba recorded a double podium finish in the 3000m steeplechase with silver and bronze.

Ancy Sojan won silver in the women's long jump with the best jump of 6.63m while Shaili Singh finished at a disappointing sixth.

India has won 60 medals at the ongoing Asian Games including 13 gold, 24 silver, and 23 bronze. -