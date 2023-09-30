Asian Games medals for India in Athletics

Athletics has been part of the Asian Games roster since the 1951 Games. The number of events has been increased from 33 events in 1951 to 47 in the 2018 Asian Games.

In the 1951 Asian Games, Japan topped the medal tally with 20 gold medals and followed by India with 10 gold. Overall, Japan is at the top of athletics medal tally of Asian Games followed by China and India.

Athletics is India's most successful sport in the Asian games, and we are currently third in the all-time medal tally with 79 gold and 88 silver and as many bronze medals. Milkha Singh, P.T. Usha, Anju Bobby George and Neeraj Chopra are the few big names who won the Asian Games gold medals in their respective events. Kiran Baliyan is India's first athletic medallist at the Asian Games 2023.

1951 ASIAN GAMES (10🥇12🥈12🥉)

The 1951 Asian Games saw India's best-ever performance in athletics to date, with our athletes winning 34 medals including 10 golds. Lavy Pinto was the only double gold medallist from India in this edition. He won both the 100 and 200-metre sprint events.

1954 ASIAN GAMES (5🥇3🥈6🥉)

India ended the 1954 Asian Games with 14 medals including 5 gold. The women's 4x100 relay team won the first athletics gold medal for India in the women's category.

1958 ASIAN GAMES (5🥇2🥈2🥉)

Milkha Singh topped the podium twice with two gold medals in the men's 200 and 400-metre sprint events. India won five gold, and two silver and bronze each in the Tokyo Games.

1962 ASIAN GAMES (5🥇5🥈4🥉)

Milkha Singh added two more gold medals to his Asian Games medal tally, winning the men's 400 metres and the 4x400m men's relay event.

1966 ASIAN GAMES (5🥇1🥈5🥉)

In 1966 Asian Games, India finished with 11 eleven medals including 5 gold from five different athletes.

1970 ASIAN GAMES (4🥇5🥈5🥉)

Kamaljeet Singh became the first female player from India to win the gold medal in women's 400 metres at the 1970 Games.

1974 ASIAN GAMES (4🥇7🥈4🥉)

At the 1974 Asian Games, India finished with 15 medals, including four gold, all of them in the men's category in 800m, 5000 metres, Long Jump and Decathlon.

1978 ASIAN GAMES (8🥇7🥈3🥉)

The 1978 Asian Games witnessed India's second-best show in athletics, with our athletes winning eight gold medals. Hari Chand completed the double in long-distance running events with gold in both 5000 and 10000 metres.

1982 ASIAN GAMES (4🥇9🥈8🥉)

At the 1982 Asian Games, India finished with 21 medals including 4 gold, three in men's 800m, 20 km race walk and shot put events and one in women's 400 hurdles.

1986 ASIAN GAMES (4🥇2🥈3🥉)

At the 1986 Asian Games, India won nine medals including four gold. P.T. Usha became the first Indian athlete to win four gold medals in a single edition at the 1986 Asian Games.

1990 ASIAN GAMES (4🥈2🥉)

The 1990 Asian Games was the first time India failed to win any gold medal in athletics at the Asian Games as we finished with 4 silvers and 2 bronze medals.

1994 ASIAN GAMES (1🥈2🥉)

The 1994 Asian Games was the worst-ever edition for the athletics contingent as they won only three medals, with no gold medals coming in back-to-back editions.

1998 ASIAN GAMES (2🥇6🥈7🥉)

Jyotirmoyee Sikdar won the first athletics gold for India after twelve years. She won two gold medals in 800 and 1500 metres.

2002 ASIAN GAMES (7🥇6🥈4🥉)

At the 2002 Asian Games India won 17 medals, with seven gold medals, six of them in the women's events, coming in the women's category.

2006 ASIAN GAMES (1🥇4🥈4🥉)

The women's 4x400 relay team won the only gold medal in athletics for India at the 2006 Asian Games.

2010 ASIAN GAMES (5🥇2🥈5🥉)

India finished second in the athletics medal tally at the 2010 Asian Games with 12 medals, including 5 gold.

2014 ASIAN GAMES (2🥇3🥈8🥉)

At the 2014 Asian Games, India finished with 13 medals, including two gold medals. Both the gold medals came in the women's categories - one in the 4x400 relay event. Seema Punia won the other gold in the discus throw event.

2018 ASIAN GAMES (8🥇9🥈3🥉)

The 2018 Asian Games witnessed India registering its second-best show, with our athletes winning 21 medals, including eight gold. This was the first Asian Games for javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. He won the gold medal.