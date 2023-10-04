Asian Games Athletics: Kishore Kumar Jena qualifies for Olympics

Kishore Kumar Jena has earned his ticket to the Paris Olympics 2024. The Indian athlete achieved it during the Asian Games javelin throw final, where he delivered an impressive throw of 86.77 metres on his third attempt on Wednesday. This is also his new personal best as he surpassed the 84.77 metres he achieved at the World Championships in Budapest last month.

His initial attempt saw a throw of 81.26m, followed by a second attempt that reached 79.76m. However, it was in his third attempt that Kishore from Odisha delivered an extraordinary performance, propelling his spear beyond the 86m mark. The qualification mark for the Olympics is set at 85.50m.

This has not only secured Kishore Kumar Jena's place in the Paris Olympics but has also positioned him at the forefront of an Asian Games medal. He currently holds the pole position, surpassing Olympic and World Championships gold medallist Neeraj Chopra.