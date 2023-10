Asian Games Athletics LIVE: Vithya Ramraj, Tejaswin Shankar, Annu Rani, Parul Chaudhary in action- Updates, Blog

A brief look at how the action will unfold this evening.

4:30 PM:- Women's high jump final - Rubina Yadav , Pooja saini - Medal event

4:35 PM:- Men's Decathlon Javelin throw- Tejaswin Shankar

4:40 PM:- Men's Triple jump Final - Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chitravel - Medal event

4:50 PM:- Women's 400m hurdles Final - Vitya Ramraj - Medal event

5:05 PM:- Men's 400m hurdles Final - Yashash Palaksha, Santhosh Tamilarasan - Medal event

5:20 PM:- Women's 5000m Final - Parul Chaudhary, Ankita Dhyani - Medal event

5:40 PM:- Women's Javelin throw Final - Annu Rani - Medal event

5:55 PM:- Men's 800m Final - Krishan Kumar, Mohammed Afsal - Medal event

6:10 PM:- Men's Decathlon 1500m Final - Medal event