Atanu Das has sight set on Olympic quota despite disappointment in individual event

Recurve Archer Atanu Das is determined to win the Olympic quota in the mixed team event after a disappointing performance in the individual event at the Asian Games 2023 on Tuesday.

Atanu Das lost in the individual quarter-final against Qi Xiangshuo of China in a shoot-off.

Talking about his tense match, Atanu said," Victory or defeat is not in our hands. We can't control our opponent either. We can only control our own actions and emotions. I am happy and sad at the same time because I lost. I am happy because I performed well.'

Atanu had a poor start to the match when he shot a 7 in his first shot and a total of 23 in the first round. Although, Atanu recovered well from the setback and forced a shoot-off in the last round.

"I didn't understand why it happened in the first round. I don't know what it is, but it happened in the first set. He felt like I gifted it to him. It was good that I came back from there," Atanu said talking about his comeback.

Playing against the home favourite Qi in the quarter-finals, Atanu wanted to enjoy rather than focusing on the crowd.



"Before the match started, I had this feeling that the crowd will be completely against me. But when I got there, I had mentally prepared myself by thinking that I have to enjoy it, and I was enjoying it," said Atanu.

The loss means Atanu missed out an Olympic quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The winner of the event gets the quota for Olympics. But Atanu will have another chance at the quota when he plays in mixed team event.

"My concern was to get the Olympic quota from here. But there is still a chance. I am in the mixed team. But I thought I will give my 100 percent and take the quota," Atanu Das signed off.