Asian Games-bound wushu player, minor swimmer suspended for doping

An Asian Games-bound wushu player and a minor swimmer have been handed provisional suspensions by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after they failed their dope tests.

According to NADA, the 23-year-old Owais Sarwar Ahenger's dope sample contained a cocktail of drugs, including 19-norandrosterone, which is a metabolite of anabolic androgenic steroid nandrolone. The other banned drugs were stimulant mephentermine and its metabolite Phentermine.

Ahenger, a 70kg Sanda judoka from Ladakh, was named in the 14-member squad by the Wushu Association of India.

Earlier, four male judokas who were in the running to represent India at the Asian Games failed their dope tests.

The other athlete who has been provisionally suspended is a minor. A swimmer, this minor has also tested positive for 19-norandrosterone.



NADA revealed the dope test results in its latest update of Indian athletes who have been handed a provisional suspension.

