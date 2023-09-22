Asian Games 2023: Rohan Bopanna/Yuki Bhambri top-seed in men's doubles

Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna will enter the Asian Games 2023 men's doubles as the top seed with Yuki Bhambri, as per the latest tennis seedings released on Friday.

The 43-year-old is partnering with Yuki Bhambri in the men's doubles. Bopanna will look to defend his title which he won with Divij Sharan at the 2018 Asian Games.

Coming on the back of the US Open runner-up title and a Davis Cup win against Morocco, Bopanna will face a familiar foe in Aisam Ul Haq Qureshi, his former doubles partner.

Another Indian pair of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan are seeded in the men's doubles event and will target a podium finish given their recent form.

Rohan will also feature in the mixed doubles event where he will partner with Rutuja Bhosale and will be second-seeded. The top seed in mixed doubles is the Indian pair of Yuki Bhambri and Ankita Raina.

India's number one tennis player Sumit Nagal is fifth-seeded in the men's singles event while Ramkumar Ramanathan is 16th-seeded. The spotlight is on top-seeded and world No.60 Zhang Zhizhen from China, who is the favorite for the men's singles event.

Among Zhang's main rivals is world No.78 Watanuki Yosuke from Japan, and WU Yibing from China, who currently holds the 98th spot in the rankings.

India will be represented by Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale in the women's singles where Ankita is third-seeded while Rutuja is 13th-seeded.

Ankita Raina will pair up with Prarthana Thombare in the women's doubles event as the third-seeded pair while the other Indian pair Kamran Kaur Thandi and Rutuja Bhosale will be unseeded.

Tennis will start on 24th September at the Hangzhou Olympic Center and finish on 30th September.