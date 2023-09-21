Asian Games: Tarundeep Rai confident about medals in men’s recurve individual event

Tarundeep Rai, the lone Indian individual medallist in the recurve event at the Asian Games, believes that at least one member of India's men's archery squad will succeed in Hangzhou and break a 13-year medal drought in the continental showpiece event.

Atanu Das, the team's senior member, and Dhiraj Bommadevara both have a chance to win the individual title, according to Rai.

Rai expressed his confidence in the Indian men's recurve archers and said they would perform better in individual competitions this time. Individually, there is a higher chance than the team does, he feels.

“Hopefully, I’ll get a company (as an Asian Games individual recurve medallist) before I quit next year. I think my record will be broken this year. If they have their day, it can be a gold this time," Rai was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

Atanu Das is the senior member of India's men's recurve team at the Asian Games in 2023.

“I have a huge feeling that Indian men recurve archers will do better in individual events this time. More than the team we have a better chance in individual and teams like Korea, Japan, China, Malaysia, and Indonesia are going to be strong medal contenders," added Rai.

Rai, who won the individual silver medal in the 2010 Asian Games, also explained India's dismal performance at the Asiad in the past.



“The grandeur of the event, the location, the village, atmosphere altogether puts different kinds of pressure. It slowly starts affecting your form, unless you are used to it. A Games experience is different than a championship event - most of the time you lose track and get lost in the crowd,” Rai said.

'Dhiraj is hungry for success'

Rai’s fellow Army man Dhiraj is in the midst of a breakout season. He shined in his first World Cup Final, surprising Korea's two-time Olympic gold medalist Kim Woo-jin, and finished a respectable fourth. He won four World Cup medals this season.

Dhiraj Bommadevara at Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Antalya.



“Dhiraj has shown he’s hungry for success. To win four World Cup medals in his first full World Cup season is not easy,” said Rai, who has seen Dhiraj’s rise since he joined the Army Sports Institute, Pune five years back.



"He trains with us, he’s very obedient, gives 100 percent. He never cheats, even if he doesn’t feel well, he will complete his task and return. Mentally and physically, he’s a very strong athlete. The improvement he has shown in three years is huge and makes him a potential medallist not only at the Asian Games but at the Olympics too,” he said.

Talking about Das, Rai said: “He’s the most seasoned guy but every tournament brings a new challenge, you have to be a learner, it’s important to stay focused."

(With PTI Inputs)