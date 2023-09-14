Asian Games medals for India in wrestling

Wrestling, one of the oldest sports in the Asian Games, has been continuously part of the roster barring the first edition in 1951.

Wrestling has three categories - Men's Freestyle, Men's Greco-Roman, Women's Wrestling. Men's freestyle has been part of the roster in every edition whereas men's Greco-Roman has been a regular part of the Asian Games since 1986. Women's Wrestling is the newest discipline of wrestling, having been introduced in the 2002 Asian Games.

Philippines was the first country to introduce wrestling in Asian Games in 1954. Japan took the first edition of wrestling with six out of seven possible gold medals. Overall, Iran is the most successful country in this sport at the Asian level. They currently lead the medal tally, followed by Japan and South Korea. India is currently seventh in the medal tally with eleven gold, fourteen silver and thirty-four bronze medals.

Indian Wrestling performances at every Asian Games

1954 ASIAN GAMES (1🥈1🥉)

Men's freestyle was the only category in the first Asiad. India won 2 medals, silver in men's 67 kg for BG Kashid and a bronze in men's 79 kg for Sohan Singh.

1962 ASIAN GAMES (3🥇6🥈3🥉)

India's best ever Asian Games edition for Wrestling. Twelve medals were won, including three gold medals in 97 kg and 52 kg freestyle for Maruti Mane and Malwa Singh respectively and +97 KG Greco Roman category for Ganpat Andalkar.

1966 ASIAN GAMES (1🥈5🥉)

Six medals were won, including a silver medal in 97 KG men's freestyle for Bishwanath Singh.

1970 ASIAN GAMES (1🥇1🥈3🥉)

Chandgi Ram took the only wrestling gold medal for India at the 1970 Games in the men's 100m freestyle category.

1974 ASIAN GAMES (4🥉)

Four bronze medals were won, one in men's Greco-Roman 100 KG and other three in 52 kg, 82 kg, 100 kg of men's freestyle.

1978 ASIAN GAMES (2🥇1🥈)

One of the best editions for Indian wrestling, two gold medals were won, in men's 74 kg for Rajinder Singh and 90 kg for Kartar Singh.

1982 ASIAN GAMES (1🥇1🥈2🥉)

Satpal Singh won the only wrestling gold medal, in men's freestyle 100 kg.

1986 ASIAN GAMES (1🥇2🥉)

Kartar Singh got his second Asian Games Gold and the only Indian wrestling Gold of 1986 Asian Games, in men's freestyle 100 kg category.

1990 ASIAN GAMES (1🥈1🥉)

India earned two medals, both in men's freestyle category - silver in 48 kg for Ombir Singh and bronze in 100 kg for Subhash Verma.

2002 ASIAN GAMES (1🥉)

India took a wrestling medal after a gap of 12 years. Palwinder Singh Cheema won a bronze in men's 120 KG.

2006 ASIAN GAMES (1🥈5🥉)

Geetika became the first Indian woman wrestler to have an Asian Games medal with her silver in women's 63 kg freestyle.

2010 ASIAN GAMES (3🥉) I

India finished this wrestling campaign with three bronze medals, one in Men's Freestyle 96 kg and two in Greco Roman category of 66 and 96 Kg weight class.

2014 ASIAN GAMES (1🥇1🥈3🥉)

Yogeshwar Dutt ended the 28-year wait for a Wrestling gold medal by winning the men's freestyle 65 kg title. Bajrang Punia also took a silver in 61 kg freestyle.

2018 ASIAN GAMES (2🥇1🥉)

India won two gold medals. Bajrang Punia took the gold in men's freestyle 65 kg and Vinesh Phogat in 50 kg women's freestyle.