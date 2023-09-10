Asian Games: Jhanvi and Suraj replace athletes who failed dope tests in the Indian contingent

Swimmer Ananya Nayak and Wushu player Owais Sarwar Ahenger have been replaced by Jhanvi Choudhary and Suraj Yadav in India's Asian Games contingent, reported Times of India.

Jhanvi, a freestyle specialist, will compete in the relay event.

Nayak and Owais Sarwar failed the dope tests and were provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) last month.

In 23-year-old Owais Sarwar's sample, a cocktail of drugs, including 19-norandrosterone, which is a metabolite of the anabolic androgenic steroid nandrolone, was detected.

Owais Sarwar, a 70kg Sanda judoka from Ladakh, was tested out of competition.

Swimmer Nayak, tested during the National Aquatic Championships in Hyderabad, had also tested positive for 19-norandrosterone.

Nayak is now likely to face a two-year suspension for her first-time doping offence.

The duo is among the several Indian athletes who have been provisionally suspended by the NADA recently.

In rugby, Priya Bansal and Hupi Majhi have been replaced by Akansha Anand Katkade and Nirmalya Rout as the former two sustained injuries at the national camp.

Meanwhile, 17 more names have been included in the Indian contingent by the sports ministry to take the squad strength to 651 from 634 sportspersons.

Athletics

Amlan Borgohain (Needs to achieve qualifying mark at Indian Grand Prix 5)

Shooting

Angad Veer Singh Bajwa (shooting skeet men), Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak (trap women)

Cycling

Venkappa Shivappa Kengalgutti, Neeraj Kumar, Dinesh Kumar

Kurash

Suchika Tariyal, Jyoti Tokas, Vishal Ruhil, Keshav