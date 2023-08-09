Asian Games
Asian Games: Indian Football teams fixtures announced
The fixtures for the men's and women's football team are out, the Asian Games football event starts on September 19 and ends on October 7.
The anticipation is building as the Indian football men's and women's teams gear up for their much-awaited participation in the Asian Games. The Indian football men's and women's team are set to kick-off their Asian games journey on September 19th and 21th respectively.
Igor Stimac will lead the men's team and the squad for the same was announced earlier this month. Football at Asian games is an U-23 affair, however three senior players are allowed.
On an expected line, Stimac named Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sandesh Jhingan in the squad as three senior players for the U-23 event.
Indian women's team will be lead by Thomas Dennerby and are placed in Group B along with Thailand, India, Chinese Taipei, the squad is yet to be announced.
Fixtures for men's team
The journey for the Indian men's football team begins with a Group A clash against China on September 19th in Hangzhou, followed by a match against Bangladesh on September 21st in Xiao Shan.
September 19: China 🇨🇳 vs 🇮🇳 India - Men's Group A (17:00 IST, Hangzhou)
September 21: India 🇮🇳 vs 🇧🇩 Bangladesh - Men's Group A (13:30 IST, Xiao Shan)
September 24: Myanmar 🇲🇲 vs 🇮🇳 India - Men's Group A (17:00 IST, Xiao Shan)
September 27 or 28: Men's R'16
October 1: Men's Quarter Finals
October 4: Men's Semi-Finals
October 7: Men's Gold/Bronze medal match
Fixtures for women's team
Placed in Group B alongside Thailand, India, and Chinese Taipei, the team has an opportunity to showcase their skills and compete against strong opposition.
The women's team will begin their campaign on September 21st with a match against Chinese Taipei in Wenzhou. Their final group stage match, scheduled for September 24th, will see them take on Thailand in what promises to be an exciting battle.
September 21: Chinese Taipei vs 🇮🇳 India - Women's Group B (17:00 IST, Wenzhou)
September 24: India 🇮🇳 vs 🇹🇭 Thailand - Women's Group B (17:00 IST, Wenzhou)
September 30: Women's Quarter Finals
October 3: Women's Semi Finals
October 6: Women's Gold/Bronze medal match