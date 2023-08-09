Asian Games: Indian Football teams fixtures announced

The anticipation is building as the Indian football men's and women's teams gear up for their much-awaited participation in the Asian Games. The Indian football men's and women's team are set to kick-off their Asian games journey on September 19th and 21th respectively.

Igor Stimac will lead the men's team and the squad for the same was announced earlier this month. Football at Asian games is an U-23 affair, however three senior players are allowed.

On an expected line, Stimac named Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sandesh Jhingan in the squad as three senior players for the U-23 event.

Indian women's team will be lead by Thomas Dennerby and are placed in Group B along with Thailand, India, Chinese Taipei, the squad is yet to be announced.

Fixtures for men's team

The journey for the Indian men's football team begins with a Group A clash against China on September 19th in Hangzhou, followed by a match against Bangladesh on September 21st in Xiao Shan.

September 19: China 🇨🇳 vs 🇮🇳 India - Men's Group A (17:00 IST, Hangzhou)

September 21: India 🇮🇳 vs 🇧🇩 Bangladesh - Men's Group A (13:30 IST, Xiao Shan)

September 24: Myanmar 🇲🇲 vs 🇮🇳 India - Men's Group A (17:00 IST, Xiao Shan)

September 27 or 28: Men's R'16

October 1: Men's Quarter Finals



October 4: Men's Semi-Finals



October 7: Men's Gold/Bronze medal match

Fixtures for women's team

Placed in Group B alongside Thailand, India, and Chinese Taipei, the team has an opportunity to showcase their skills and compete against strong opposition.

The women's team will begin their campaign on September 21st with a match against Chinese Taipei in Wenzhou. Their final group stage match, scheduled for September 24th, will see them take on Thailand in what promises to be an exciting battle.

September 21: Chinese Taipei vs 🇮🇳 India - Women's Group B (17:00 IST, Wenzhou)

September 24: India 🇮🇳 vs 🇹🇭 Thailand - Women's Group B (17:00 IST, Wenzhou)

September 30: Women's Quarter Finals

October 3: Women's Semi Finals

October 6: Women's Gold/Bronze medal match