Asian Games: How India performed in badminton team events over the years

Badminton has been part of the Asian Games since Jakarta 1962. Team events have also been part of the Asian Games since then.

China is the most successful side in the men's team event with six gold medals followed by Indonesia (5), South Korea (3), and Thailand (1). China is also the most successful side in women's team event with 10 titles followed by Japan (3), Indonesia and South Korea. Indonesia and South Korea won one medal each.



India made its debut in badminton at the 1974 Asian Games in Tehran, Iran, and won its first-ever medal there, with the men's team of Dinesh Khanna, Prakash Padukone, Davinder Ahuja, Partho Ganguli and Raman Ghosh winning the bronze medal.

India has won five team medals till now in badminton, three bronze medals in the men's team event and two in the women's team event. Indian women won their first team medal in the 1982 Asian Games in Delhi. It had to wait for 32 years to get the second at the 2014 Asian Games. Indian men's team, meanwhile, last won an Asian Games medal in 1986.

Indian men's team at the Asian Games:

1974: BRONZE

1982: BRONZE

1986: BRONZE

2006: GROUP STAGE

2010: FIRST ROUND

2014: FIRST ROUND

2018: QUARTERFINAL

The Indian men's team started its journey at the Asian Games on a positive note with a bronze medal in the 1974 Games, but then it did not take part in the next edition in 1978. India hosted the 1982 Asian Games where the men's team won its second medal and followed it with another in the 1986 Asian Games. In the 2006 Asian Games, India made its comeback in badminton after 20 years of absence. However, it did not turn out well for India as it was drawn against China and Indonesia and lost both matches.

Can the Indian men's team end its 37-year Asian Games medal drought?

India is the reigning Thomas Cup champion. It won the title in 2022. With top players HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in the team, India will start the 19th Asian Games as one of the favourites.

Indian women's team at Asian Games:

1982: BRONZE

1986: QUARTERFINAL

2010: FIRST ROUND

2014: BRONZE

2018: QUARTERFINAL

The Indian women's team won two medals - bronze - in the 1982 and 2014 Asian Games. In the 1986 Games, India lost to Japan in the quarterfinal and missed out on the medal chance. In 2014, India won its second women's team medal in the Asian Games. The team was led by Saina Nehwal and featured top players like PV Sindhu in women's singles, and Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy in women's doubles.

Asian Games!!!!!



The excitement is building from day 1, and the butterflies have started fluttering, especially after the long flight to get here. I'm dedicated to maintaining a training camp that has truly pushed me to my limits.



I'd like to introduce my brilliant team, the… pic.twitter.com/Y87ebPsaMA — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) September 25, 2023

Two members of India's 2014 Asian Games bronze medal-winning team - Sindhu and Ponnappa - are also part of the Indian women's team for the Hangzhou Asian Games.



These players will try to get their second team medal at the Asian Games. Indian women's team is currently in a transition phase with new players like Malvika Bansod, Treesa Jolly, and Tanisha Crasto aiming to follow the true legacy of Indian women's badminton.