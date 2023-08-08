Asian Games: India and Pakistan clubbed in Pool A in men's hockey

Indian men's hockey team has been clubbed with Pakistan in Pool A for the forthcoming Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China. The Asian Hockey Federation and Asian Games 2022 organiser released the groupings on Tuesday.

Besides India and Pakistan, the other teams of Pool A are Japan, Bangladesh, Singapore, and Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, the Indian women's hockey team is also slotted in Pool A along with South Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

Asian Game 2022 hockey schedule and pools released.



India clubbed with Pakistan and Japan in men's hockey.



Grouped against the reigning Asian Games champion Japan, the Indian men's hockey team will start its campaign against Uzbekistan on September 24 followed by a showdown against Japan on September 28. India will play Pakistan on September 30.



The women's team will start its campaign against Singapore and then play Malaysia followed by a game against South Korea.

The squads for both men's and women's teams are not announced yet. Hockey India is likely to announce the squads after the conclusion of the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai.

Asian Games offers a quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics to the winner in both categories.

The men's hockey tournament will start on September 24, with the final being played on October 6, while the women's tournament will run from September 25 to October 7.

India men’s hockey schedule for Asian Games 2022

India vs Uzbekistan- September 24, 8:45 AM



India v Singapore- September 26 6:30 AM

Japan v India- September 28, 6:15 PM

India v Pakistan- September 30, 6:15 PM

India v Bangladesh October 2, 1:15 PM

India women’s hockey schedule for Asian Games 2022

India v Singapore- September 27, 10:15 AM

India v Malaysia- September 29, 4:15 PM

India v Korea- October 1, 1:30 PM

India v Hong Kong- October 3 7:45 AM

(All the timings are in IST)