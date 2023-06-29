Asian Games: Harmanpreet Kaur, Shikhar Dhawan likely to lead Indian teams

BCCI will send both men's and women's cricket teams for Asian Games later this year.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce the composition of India's men's and women's teams at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China after its upcoming Apex Council meeting on July 7, according to PTI.

The Asian Games are scheduled to be held in Hangzhou from September to October. Because the men's competition will coincide with India's World Cup preparations, a second-string side is expected to represent the country in the continental event.

The Asian Games is to be held in China’s Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8, while the ICC World Cup runs from October 5 to November 23. The BCCI will be forwarding the list of players to the Indian Olympic Association before June 30.

Speculation is rife that Shikhar Dhawan might lead the India B team in the Asian Games, showcasing his experience and leadership skills in the quadrennial extravaganza.

On the other hand, the women's team will be participating in full strength and is considered to be the favourites for clinching the gold medal. Harmanpreet Kaur is the current captain of the women's team.

Cricket was last included in the Asian Games in the 2014 edition held in Incheon, but Indian teams did not participate in that competition.

(With PTI inputs)