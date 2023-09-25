Asian Games Day 2: Confirmed medal in Wushu, Swimmers disappoint

The Indian contingent had an eventful second day at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China as the men's rifle team of Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, and Rudrankksh Patil clinched the first gold on Monday.

Indian shooters won two more medals as Aishwary Pratap Singh won bronze in the men's 10m air rifle while the trio of Vijayveer Sindhu, Anish Bhanwala, and Adarsh Singh won bronze in the 25m Rapid fire pistol team event.

Indian rowers won two bronze medals in men's fours event and quadruple lightweight sculls while Balraj Panwar finished fourth in men's lightweight sculls.

India's second gold of the day came when the women's cricket team defeated Sri Lanka in a tricky match to win the final.

Medal confirmed in Wushu

2018 Asian Games medalist Naorem Roshibina Devi qualified for the women's 60 kg Sanda category semi-finals to ensure the first Wushu medal for India.

In the quarter-final, Roshibina outplayed her opponent Aiman Karshyga of Kazakhstan to win by a point difference.

Roshibina Devi won the bronze medal at the last Asian Games in the same category. Notably, she was a gold medallist in the same category at the 2019 South Asian Games.

Medal CONFIRMED in #Wushu 🇮🇳🥳



2018 🥉 medallist Roshibina Devi Naorem confirms another medal for India in women's 60kg after defeating Aiman Karshyga of Kazakhstan in the quarterfinal by WPD (Winner by Gap Point).



Brilliant stuff!👏#AsianGames | #IndiaAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/j6SxAIofB4 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 25, 2023

Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh continued India's fine run in the men's section as he defeated Islombek Khyadarov of Uzbekistan in the 60 kg category to reach the quarterfinal of the event.



In the final men's bout of the day in the 65 kg category, Vikrant Baliyan was knocked out in the pre-quarters by Samuel Marbun of Indonesia by a 1-2 margin.

Swimmers fail to cross the finish line

Indian swimmers led by Srihari Nataraj qualified for multiple finals but failed to make it count in the final race.

Competing in his second successive final in as many days, Natraj clocked 25.39s in the men's 50m backstroke final. Had he matched his personal best of 24.40s, he would have won the bronze medal.



He had finished sixth in the men's 100m backstroke final on Sunday as well.

Srihari Natraj finishes 6th in the men's 50m backstroke event with a timing of 25.39 seconds.#AsianGames2022 pic.twitter.com/OeCFyn0GhJ — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 25, 2023

A surprise entrant in the men's 100m breaststroke finals, Likith Selvaraj finished seventh but bettered his performance from the qualifying event. Likith clocked 1:01.62s in the final as compared to 1:01.98 in the heats.



The quartet of Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda, Kushagra Rawat, and Tanish George Mathew clocked 7:29.23s to finish seventh in the men's relay final.

Earlier in the day, former bronze medallist Virdhawal Khade (men's 50m freestyle), Olympian Maana Patel (women's 50m backstroke), Anil Kumar Shylaja Anand (men's 50m freestyle), Desinghu Dhinidhi (women's 200m freestyle) and Hashika Ramachandra (women's 200m individual medley) all failed to enter the finals in their respective events.