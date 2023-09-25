Asian Games
Asian Games Day 2 LIVE: Indian Rowers, Shooters, Cricket team in action - Scores, Updates, Blog
Indians will be in contention to get medals in eight medal events today starting from men’s 25m rapid pistol shooting team and men’s 10m air rifle team event. Rudrankksh Patil featuring in the 10m air rifle men's event along with Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Divyansh Singh Panwar.
Women's cricket team playing the final against Sri Lanka. Indians will feature in 4 Rowing events Finals.
Live Updates
- 25 Sep 2023 2:25 AM GMT
Rowing - Bronze in Men's Four
Indian Men's Four team of Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar and Ashish win Bronze with 6:10.81. Uzbekistan took the gold and China got Silver.
- 25 Sep 2023 2:20 AM GMT
Swimming - Srihari Natarj in Final
Srihari Nataraj finishes 3rd in the men's 50m Backstroke Heat 4 with a timing of 25.43 to finish 6th overall. Finals slated for this evening
- 25 Sep 2023 2:11 AM GMT
Shooting - First Gold for India
10m Air Rifle men Team of Rudrankksh Patil, Divyansh Panwar and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar win Gold with New World Record score of 1893.7. Rudrankksh patil at 3rd Rank with 632.5 and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar at 5th Rank with 631.6 qualify for Final.
- 25 Sep 2023 1:42 AM GMT
Rowing - 4th in Men Single Sculls
Balraj Panwar finish 4th in Men Single Sculls with 7:08.79. He was at 3rd position at 1500m mark but could not keep up the face pace in last 500m.
- 25 Sep 2023 1:30 AM GMT
Indian 10m Air Rifle men team in action
Indian shooters Rudrankksh Patil, Divyansh Panwar and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in action at 10m Air Rifle Men Qualification event.
- 25 Sep 2023 1:08 AM GMT
Schedule for the Day
Here are all the events that Indians will be participating on Day 2 of the Asian Games 2023 on September 25.