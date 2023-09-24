Asian Games
Asian Games Day 1 LIVE: Indian hockey, cricket team in action - Scores, Updates, Blog
The first day of the Asian Games will see a lot of action with India starting it's campaign in women's cricket, men's hockey and shooting
The first day of the Asian Games will see a lot of action with India starting it's campaign in women's cricket, men's hockey and shooting. India will take on Bangladesh in the semi-final of the women's cricket. Indian men's hockey team will start campaign against Uzbekistan in preliminary round.
There will be a total of five medal races in Rowing meaning that India will open the medal tally today.
Both men's and women's team will play their quarter-finals in table tennis while the Indian women's rugby team will start the Asian Games campaign against Japan
- 24 Sep 2023 4:19 AM GMT
Fencing-Bibish Kathiresan lost the round of 16 match in Men's foil
Bibish Kathiresan lost the round of 16 (5-15) match in Men's foil to South Korean player Lee Kwanghyun.
- 24 Sep 2023 4:12 AM GMT
Shooting - 10m Air Rifle Women-Bronze medal to Ramita, Mehuli 4th
Ramita won the Bronze Medal with 230.1 in the final of women's 10m Air Rifle.
Mehuli Ghosh Finish 4th with 208.3.
- 24 Sep 2023 4:01 AM GMT
Esports-Charanjot Singh lost in the round of 32 of FIFAe
Charanjot Singh lost 0-2 in the round of 32 of FIFAe against Chinese player Liu Jiacheng.
- 24 Sep 2023 3:52 AM GMT
Swimming- Women's 4*100M Freestyle relay team into final
Dhinidhi Desinghu, Maana Patel, Janhvi Chaudhary, Shivangi Sarma finished the heat-2 of women's 4*100 relay at 4th position with 3.53.80, they also qualified for the final.
- 24 Sep 2023 3:40 AM GMT
Rowing- Fourth Medal of the day, Men's eight takes Silver Medal
Men's Eight - Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetish Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish win Silver with 5:43.01.
- 24 Sep 2023 3:38 AM GMT
Swimming-Srihari Natraj into the final of Men's 100M backstroke
Srihari Natraj into the final of Men's 100M backstroke after finishing second in heat-4 with 54.71 seconds
- 24 Sep 2023 3:33 AM GMT
Fencing-Dev lost in the round of 32 in Men's individual foil
Dev lost 8-15 in the round of 32 against Chinese Taipei player Chen-Yi- Tung.
- 24 Sep 2023 3:27 AM GMT
Fencing-Bibish Kathiresan won the round of 32 match in Men's foil
Bibish won 15-13 against Singapore's Eong Tian in round of 32
Will play against South Korea's Lee Kwanghyun in round of 16.
- 24 Sep 2023 3:19 AM GMT
Rowing-Men's Pair Duo won the Bronze Medal
Men's Pair Duo of Lekh Ram and Babu Lal Yadav won the Bronze Medal with 6:50:41.
- 24 Sep 2023 3:12 AM GMT
Cricket-Indian Women's team into the Final
Indian Women's cricket team won the semi-final against Bangladesh with 8 wickets
Jemimah Rodrigues is the highest run scorer with 20 runs of 15 balls.
India chased down the target of 52 runs in just 8.2 overs.