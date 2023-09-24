Asian Games Day 1 LIVE: Indian hockey, cricket team in action - Scores, Updates, Blog

The first day of the Asian Games will see a lot of action with India starting it's campaign in women's cricket, men's hockey and shooting. India will take on Bangladesh in the semi-final of the women's cricket. Indian men's hockey team will start campaign against Uzbekistan in preliminary round.

There will be a total of five medal races in Rowing meaning that India will open the medal tally today.

Both men's and women's team will play their quarter-finals in table tennis while the Indian women's rugby team will start the Asian Games campaign against Japan