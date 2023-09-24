Asian Games
Asian Games Table Tennis LIVE: India women 2-1 vs Thailand, men in action vs Kazakhstan - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of Indian women's and men's table tennis teams' Round of 16 ties from the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.
After impressive shows in their respective preliminary Pool F ties, Indian women's and men's table tennis teams will look to seal their spots in the quarterfinal on Sunday. The women's team, who defeated Singapore and Nepal to top their group, will face Thailand in their Round of 16 tie. The men's team, the Pool F toppers with magnificent wins over Yemen, Singapore and Tajikistan, will take on Kazakhstan in their pre-quarterfinal tie.
Catch the live-action here:
Live Updates
- 24 Sep 2023 4:24 AM GMT
IND vs KAZ: Sharath Kamal loses 3rd game
Sharath Kamal concedes the third game 6-11. Kirill takes a 2-1 lead in the match against the Indian.
- 24 Sep 2023 4:22 AM GMT
IND vs THA: Orawan wins the 2nd against Ayhika
Orawan wins the second game 11-4 and draw level in the match against Ayhika.
- 24 Sep 2023 4:18 AM GMT
IND vs THA: Orawan leads the 2nd game
Orawan breaks away to a 7-2 lead over Ayhika in the second game.
- 24 Sep 2023 4:17 AM GMT
IND vs KAZ: Sharath Kamal wins the 2nd game
Sharath Kamal draws level in the match against Kirill. He wins the second game 11-9.
- 24 Sep 2023 4:16 AM GMT
IND vs THA: Orawan takes a massive lead in the 2nd Game
Orawan takes a massive 4-1 lead in the second game against Ayhika in the second game.
- 24 Sep 2023 4:13 AM GMT
IND vs THA: Ayhika wins the opening game
Ayhika wins the opening game 12-10 against Orawan in the fourth match. She takes a 1-0 lead in the match.
- 24 Sep 2023 4:13 AM GMT
IND VS THA: Orawan deuces vs Ayhika
Orawan fights back to make it 10-10 in the first game against Ayhika.
- 24 Sep 2023 4:11 AM GMT
IND vs THA: Ayhika leads Game 1
Ayhika leads the first game against Orawan 9-8 in the fourth match.
- 24 Sep 2023 4:08 AM GMT
IND vs KAZ: Kirill takes the opening game vs Sharath Kamal
Kirill wins the opening game 11-8 vs Sharath Kamal in the Round of 16 tie between India and Kazakhstan.
- 24 Sep 2023 4:06 AM GMT
Ayhika takes on Orawan in the 4th match
Ayhika Mukherjee takes on Orawan Paranang in the fourth match of the tie between India and Thailand. This is Ayhika's second match in the tie. Can she win the match and seal the contest for India?