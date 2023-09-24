Asian Games Table Tennis LIVE: India women 2-1 vs Thailand, men in action vs Kazakhstan - Scores, Updates, Blog

After impressive shows in their respective preliminary Pool F ties, Indian women's and men's table tennis teams will look to seal their spots in the quarterfinal on Sunday. The women's team, who defeated Singapore and Nepal to top their group, will face Thailand in their Round of 16 tie. The men's team, the Pool F toppers with magnificent wins over Yemen, Singapore and Tajikistan, will take on Kazakhstan in their pre-quarterfinal tie.

Catch the live-action here: