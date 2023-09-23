Asian Games
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Asian Games

Asian Games Table Tennis LIVE: India women in action vs Nepal, men take on Tajikistan - Scores, Updates, Blog

Catch the live updates of Indian women's and men's teams' preliminary stage Pool F table tennis ties from the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday.

Manika Batra Table Tennis
X

File photo: Manika Batra in action at Ultimate Table Tennis.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 23 Sep 2023 2:24 AM GMT

After beating Singapore to open their campaign at the Asian Games on Friday, the Indian women's table tennis team will play their second preliminary Pool F fixture against Nepal on Saturday. The men's team, meanwhile, will face Tajikistan in their third preliminary Pool F match. The Indian men's team won two fixtures to strengthen their Round of 16 chances. First, they defeated Yemen 3-0 before handing Singapore a 3-1 thrashing.

Follow updates here:

Live Updates

2023-09-23 01:30:00
>Load More
Asian GamesTable TennisSathiyan GnanasekaranAyhika MukherjeeAchanta Sharath KamalManika Batra
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X