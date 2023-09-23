Asian Games Table Tennis LIVE: India women in action vs Nepal, men take on Tajikistan - Scores, Updates, Blog

After beating Singapore to open their campaign at the Asian Games on Friday, the Indian women's table tennis team will play their second preliminary Pool F fixture against Nepal on Saturday. The men's team, meanwhile, will face Tajikistan in their third preliminary Pool F match. The Indian men's team won two fixtures to strengthen their Round of 16 chances. First, they defeated Yemen 3-0 before handing Singapore a 3-1 thrashing.

