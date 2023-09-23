Asian Games
Asian Games Table Tennis LIVE: India women in action vs Nepal, men take on Tajikistan - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of Indian women's and men's teams' preliminary stage Pool F table tennis ties from the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday.
After beating Singapore to open their campaign at the Asian Games on Friday, the Indian women's table tennis team will play their second preliminary Pool F fixture against Nepal on Saturday. The men's team, meanwhile, will face Tajikistan in their third preliminary Pool F match. The Indian men's team won two fixtures to strengthen their Round of 16 chances. First, they defeated Yemen 3-0 before handing Singapore a 3-1 thrashing.
- 23 Sep 2023 2:24 AM GMT
Game 2: Nabita takes 4-3 lead
Nabita gains a 4-3 lead over Ayhika in the second game.
- 23 Sep 2023 2:23 AM GMT
Game 3
It is one all between Ayhika and Nabita. Now it is 2-2 in the second game.
- 23 Sep 2023 2:21 AM GMT
Ayhika wins the first game
Ayhika makes a comeback in the game after trailing initially 0-3 and wins the game 11-3.
- 23 Sep 2023 2:20 AM GMT
Game 1: Ayhika gains a three-point lead
Ayhika takes the 6-3 lead against Nabita in the first game.
- 23 Sep 2023 2:20 AM GMT
Game 1: What a deception from Ayhika!
A perfect deception from Ayhika. She turns and wraps up the ball. Nabita could not understand the ball. Ayhika uses anti-spin rubber. Ayhika now leads 4-3.
- 23 Sep 2023 2:18 AM GMT
Game 1: Ayhika trails 0-2
Ayhika trails 0-2 against Nabita in the first game.
- 23 Sep 2023 2:16 AM GMT
Ayhika Mukherjee in action
Ayhika Mukherjee takes on Nabita Shrestha in the second match of the tie.
- 23 Sep 2023 2:15 AM GMT
Diya beats Shrestha, India takes 1-0 lead
Diya wins the third game 11-8 and the match 3-0 in 13 minutes. India takes a 1-0 lead.
- 23 Sep 2023 2:14 AM GMT
Game 3: Diya on match point
Diya gains a 10-5 lead in the third game. She is just a point away from winning the match and giving India a 1-0 lead against Nepal.
- 23 Sep 2023 2:12 AM GMT
Game 3: Four points lead for Diya
Diya widens the gap now with a 8-4 lead over Shrestha.