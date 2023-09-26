Asian Games Sailing: Neha Thakur wins silver; Eabad Ali picks bronze medal

Sailor Neha Thakur, 17, won a silver medal in the Girl’s Dinghy ILCA4 event with a net total of 27 points in 11 races at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday.



Neha is the first Indian athlete to win a silver medal in an individual event at the Asiad. Overall, this was the fourth silver medal for India.

The women's 10m air rifle team of Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, and Ramita Jindal opened India's account with silver on the opening day. Rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh won the second silver medal for India in Men's lightweight double sculls. Rowing Men's Coxed eight won the third silver medal for India on Sunday.

Sailor Eabad Ali settled for a bronze medal each in the Men’s Windsurfer RS:X with a net score of 52.

Neha finished second behind Thailand’s Noppassorn Khunboonjan, who won the gold medal, while Singapore’s Keira Marie Carlyle took bronze.

In the Men’s Windsurfer RS:X event, Eabad finished third behind gold medallist Cho Wonwoo of South Korea and silver medallist Natthaphong Phonopparat.

Nethra Kumanan misses out on bronze

Nethra Kumanan, meanwhile, missed out on the bronze medal in Women’s Single Dinghy - ILCA6 as she finished fourth with a net score of 41. The bronze medallist Victoria Chan Jing Hua of Singapore’s net score was 38, three more than Nethra.

With these three medals in sailing and the bronze medal won by Divyansh Panwar and Ramita Jindal in the 10m mixed air rifle shooting event, India's total medal count went up to 14. India is currently placed 7th in the overall medal standings.