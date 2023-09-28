Asian Games
Asian Games Badminton: India women's team thumps Mongolia 3-0, to face Thailand in quarters - Highlights
Catch the highlights of the Indian women's badminton team's 3-0 win over Mongolia in the Round of 16 tie at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday.
The Indian women's badminton team led by two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu got off to a superb start to its 19th Asian Games campaign against Mongolia in the Round of 16 at BJ Gymnasium, Hangzhou.
India beat Mongolia 3-0, with Sindhu and Ashmita Chaliha winning 21-2, 21-3 in the first two matches to give India a 2-0 lead. In the third match, Anupama Upadhaya delivered a perfect performance, winning the opening game 21-0 and the second 21-2 against Khulangoo Baatar. India will face Thailand in the quarterfinals on Friday.
- 28 Sep 2023 2:15 AM GMT
India to face Thailand in quarterfinals
An easy outing for the Indian women's team. It wins the best of five ties in three matches, with PV Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha and Anupama Upadhyaya winning their matches in straight games. India will face the Thailand women's team, a three-time Asiad silver medallist, in the quarterfinals on Friday at 6:30 AM Indian Standard Time.
Final result: India beats Mongolia in Round of 16 3-0
PV Sindhu beats Myagmartseren Ganbaatar 21-2, 21-3 in 20 minutes
Ashmita Chaliha beats Kherlen Darkhanbaatar 21-2, 21-3 in 21 minutes
Anupama Upadhyaya beats Khulangoo Baatar 21-0, 21-2 in 22 minutes.
- 28 Sep 2023 2:08 AM GMT
Anupama wins in straight games too, India clinches the tie 3-0
Anupama wins the second game 21-2 against Khulangoo to register a straight-game win for India in the Round of 16 tie against Mongolia. PV Sindhu and Ashmita Chaliha also win their matches in straight games. India clinches the tie 3-0 and advances to the quarterfinals.
Final result: Anupama Upadhyaya beats Khulangoo Baatar 21-0, 21-2 in 22 minutes
- 28 Sep 2023 2:05 AM GMT
Anupama on match point
Anupama is on match point. She wins 18 straight points in the match. She leads 20-2 in the match.
- 28 Sep 2023 2:05 AM GMT
Game 2: Anupama four points away from taking the match
Anupama leads 17-2 in the match. She needs four more points to win the match.
- 28 Sep 2023 2:04 AM GMT
Game 2: Anupama resumes with four points
Anupama wins three straight points to make it 15-1 in the second game. She is heading to a straight-game win in the match.
- 28 Sep 2023 2:03 AM GMT
Game: Anupama takes 11-1 lead at the interval
10 straight points for Anupama. She looks good in the match. Anupama is quick and earns her points easily. She leads the second game 11-1 at the interval.
- 28 Sep 2023 2:01 AM GMT
Game 2: Khulangoo goes wide
Anupama takes a 7-0 lead in the game as Khulangoo's shot goes wide on the right flank.
- 28 Sep 2023 2:00 AM GMT
Game 2: Anupama extends her lead
Anupama extends her lead in the second game to 5-1 against Khulangoo. Can Anupama win the match in straight games?
- 28 Sep 2023 2:00 AM GMT
Game 2: Khulangoo wins her first point
Khulangoo wins a point to make it 1-2 in the second game against Anupama.
- 28 Sep 2023 1:59 AM GMT
Game 2: Anupama vs Khulangoo
Anupama starts off with a point in the first serve itself. Khulangoo's serve hits the net. Anupama leads 2-0.