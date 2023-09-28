Bg

India at Asian Games

India @ Hangzhou

Asian Games

Asian Games Badminton: India women's team thumps Mongolia 3-0, to face Thailand in quarters - Highlights

Catch the highlights of the Indian women's badminton team's 3-0 win over Mongolia in the Round of 16 tie at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday.

badminton team
The Indian women's badminton team

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 28 Sep 2023 2:47 AM GMT

The Indian women's badminton team led by two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu got off to a superb start to its 19th Asian Games campaign against Mongolia in the Round of 16 at BJ Gymnasium, Hangzhou.

India beat Mongolia 3-0, with Sindhu and Ashmita Chaliha winning 21-2, 21-3 in the first two matches to give India a 2-0 lead. In the third match, Anupama Upadhaya delivered a perfect performance, winning the opening game 21-0 and the second 21-2 against Khulangoo Baatar. India will face Thailand in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Catch the highlights of the tie here:

Live Updates

2023-09-28 01:15:29
Asian GamesBadmintonPV SindhuAshwini PonappaSikki Reddy
