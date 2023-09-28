Asian Games Badminton: India women's team thumps Mongolia 3-0, to face Thailand in quarters - Highlights

The Indian women's badminton team led by two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu got off to a superb start to its 19th Asian Games campaign against Mongolia in the Round of 16 at BJ Gymnasium, Hangzhou.

India beat Mongolia 3-0, with Sindhu and Ashmita Chaliha winning 21-2, 21-3 in the first two matches to give India a 2-0 lead. In the third match, Anupama Upadhaya delivered a perfect performance, winning the opening game 21-0 and the second 21-2 against Khulangoo Baatar. India will face Thailand in the quarterfinals on Friday.

