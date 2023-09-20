Asian Games 2023: Indians in action on September 20, Schedule, Timings

India begin their campaign in two sports - Rowing and Modern Pentathlon, at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Wednesday, September 20.

Here are all the events Indians will be participating on September 20 in Hangzhou (Timings in IST)

Rowing

6:40 am: Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Heats - Kiran, Anshika Bharati, Kiran

6:50 am: Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Heats - Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh

7:30 am: Men’s Double Sculls Heats - Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh

8 am: Women’s Four Preliminary race - Aswathi, Mrunmayee Nilesh, Priya Devi, Rukmani

8:10 am: Men’s Pair Preliminary race - Babu Lal, Lekh Ram

1 pm: Men’s Single Sculls Heats - Balraj Panwar

1:40 pm: Men’s Four Heats - Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish

2:20 pm: Men’s Quadruple Sculls Heats - Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh

Modern Pentathlon

12 PM: Fencing Ranking Round Ranking - Mayank Chaphekar

Volleyball

4:30 pm: Men’s team - India vs South Korea