Asian Games 2023: State-wise distribution of India's 655 athletes

Haryana (89) and Maharashtra (73) account for the most number of athletes in India's 655-member contingent for the 2023 Asian Games, set to begin in Hangzhou, China on September 23. Punjab (50), Tamil Nadu (46), Delhi (44) and Kerala (42) are the other states most represented.

All states except Sikkim and Tripura find representation in the contingent. Lakshadweep, Ladakh, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu are the Union Territories that have not found representation.

Distribution of players among States and Union Territories

State Players Haryana 89 Maharashtra 73 Punjab 50 Tamil Nadu 46 Kerala 42 Manipur 38 Karnataka 38 Madhya Pradesh 37 Uttar Pradesh 33 West Bengal 24 Rajasthan 22 Andhra Pradesh 16 Himachal Pradesh 15 Odisha 13 Telengana 13 Jharkhand 10 Gujarat 9 Uttarakhand 9 Assam 6 Goa 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 Mizoram 3 Nagaland 2 Bihar 2 Chhatisgarh 1 Meghalaya 1 Sikkim 0 Tripura 0

Union Territory Players Delhi 44 Chandigarh 6 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 3 Jammu & Kashmir 2 Puduchherry 1 Lakshadweep 0 Ladakh 0 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0

The following map of India traces which states have the most representation in the Asian Games contingent:

State-wise distribution of athletes in the Indian contingent for the 2023 Asian Games

Following is a list of states in descending order of number of athletes, with the sports which account for most representation from those states also arranged in descending order:

Haryana - 89

Aman Sehrawat, Bajrang Punia, Yash, Deepak Punia, Vicky, Sumit, Gyanender, Neeraj, Vikash, Sunil Kumar, Naveen, Pooja Gehlot, Antim Panghal, Mansi Ahlawat, Sonam Malik, Radhika, Kiran Bishnoi (Wrestling), Deepika Kumari, Monika Malik, Navneet Kaur, Neha Goyal, Nisha Warsi, Savita Punia, Sonika Tandi, Udita Duhan Abhishek, Sumit Kumar, Sanjay (Hockey), Neeraj Chopra, Krishan Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Himanshi Mallick, Priti Lamba, Rubina Yadav, Manpreet Kaur, Pooja (Athletics), Deepak Bhoria, Sachin Siwach, Sanjeet, Narender Berwal, Preeti Pawar, Parveen Hooda, Jaismine Lamboria (Boxing), Nitesh Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Surjeet Singh Narwal, Naveen Kumar, Sunil Kumar Malik, Nitin Rawal, Pooja Khadla, Pooja Narwal, Priyanka Pilania (Kabaddi), Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, Anish Bhanwala, Adarsh Singh, Palak Gulia, Ramita, Manu Bhaker, Rythm Sangwan (Shooting), Gurmeet Singh, Renu Rani, Ritu Rani, Sanju Yadav, Shreya Hooda (Football), Priyanka, Sonika, Sushma, Asha Rani (Handball), Amit, Rohit Kumar, Nirmal Bhati (Volleyball), Balraj Panwar, Parminder Singh, Kiran (Rowing), Taniksha Khatri, Dev (Fencing), Bhajan Kaur (Archery), Anupama Upadhyaya (Badminton), Sumit Nagal (Tennis), Nikita Bishnoi (Soft Tennis), Shafali Verma (Cricket), Neeraj Kumar (Cycling), Tejas Dhingra (Equestrian), Garima Chaudhary (Judo), Amarjeet Lohan, Tarun Yadav (Jiu-Jitsu), Aryanpal Singh Ghuman (Roller Sports), Sandeep Thakral (Bridge)

Maharashtra - 73

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya (Cricket), Jaggy Shivdasani, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare, Alka Kshirsagar, Himani Khandelwal, Rajeev Khandelwal (Bridge), Vishwas Patil, Jinesh Nanal, Vikram Ingale, Siddhant Kamble, Shreyashi Joshi (Roller Sports), Samarth Arvind Trivedi, Darshan, Krish, Ketan, Shubham Goli (Esports), Jerome Kumar, Sudhanshu Shekhar, Eabad Ali, Siddheshwar Doiphode, Ramya Saravanan (Sailing), Tushar Shelke, Ojas Pravin Deotale, Prathamesh Jawkar, Aditi Swami (Archery), Ashish Limaye, Apurva Dabhade, Hriday Chheda, Yash Nensee, Apurva Dabhade (Equestrian), Aslam Inamdar, Akash Shinde, Snehal Pradeep Shinde, Sonali Shingat (Kabaddi), Avinash Sable, Aishwarya Mishra, Sarvesh Kushare (Athletics), Bryce Miranda, Azfar Noorani, Aniket Jadhav (Football), Siddharth Pardeshi, Virdhawal Khade, Palak Joshi (Aquatics), Siya Deodhar, Shirin Limaye, Sruthi Arvind (Basketball), Chirag Shetty, Malvika Bansod (Badminton), Dhananjay Uttam Pande, Mrunamayee Nilesh Salgaonkar (Rowing), Prarthana Thombare, Rutuja Bhosle (Tennis), Rudrankksh Patil, Swapnil Kusale (Shooting), Shushikala Agase, Mayuri Lute (Cycling), Saniya Shaikh, Dhiraj Birajdar (Sport Climbing), Kalyani Patil, Vaishnavi Patil (Rugby), Vaishnavi Phalke (Hockey), Anirban Lahiri (Golf), Vidit Gujrathi (Chess), Mayank Chapheker (Modern Pentathlon), Mahesh Mangaonkar (Squash), Diya Chitale (Table Tennis)

Tamil Nadu - 46

Santhosh Tamilarasan, Arokia Rajiv, Rajesh Ramesh, Arul Rajalingam, Jeswin Aldrin, Praveen Chithravel, Vithya Ramaraj, Nithya Ramaraj, Subha Venkateshan, Pavithra Venkatesh (Athletics), Manoj Manjunath, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Santhosh Anthony Raj, Guru Prasanth Subramanian, Shalini Sarvanan, Suji Vijayan (Volleyball), Chitresh Tatha, Vishnu Saravanan, KC Ganapathy, Varun Thakkar, Ishwariya Ganesh, Nethra Kumanan (Sailing), Saurav Ghosal, Abhay Singh, Harinderpal Singh Sandhu, Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal Karthik (Squash), Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh, Vaishali, Savitha Shri B (Chess), Pushpa Senthilkumar, (Basketball), Anandkumar Velukumar, Aarthy Kasturi Raj, Karthika Jagadeeshwaran (Roller Sports), Indumathi Kathiresan, Soumya Narayanasamy, Sandhiya Ranganathan (Football), Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Table Tennis), Ramkumar Ramanathan (Tennis), Raga Manogarbabu (Soft Tennis), Bhavani Devi (Fencing), Prithviraj Tondaiman (Shooting), Rose Meril Alphone Raj (Rowing)

Punjab - 50

Gurjant Singh, Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Samsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Krishan Pathak (Hockey), Arjun Singh Cheema, Vijayveer Sidhu, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Sift Kaur Samra, Rajeshwari Kumari, Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal (Shooting), Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Kanika Ahuja (Cricket), Satnam Singh, Sukhmeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Kulwinder Singh (Rowing), Principal Singh, Yashneet Kaur, Anmolpreet kaur, Manmeet Kaur (Basketball), Manjeet Singh, Vishwajeet Singh, Harshveen Sekhon (Cycling), Simranjeet Kaur, Parneet Kaur, Avneet Kaur (Archery), Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Harmilan Bains, Manju Rani (Athletics), Ena Arora, Arjun (Fencing), Manisha Kalyan, Deepak Tangri (Football), Narinder Cheema (Wrestling), Dhruv Kapila (Badminton), Avtar Singh (Judo), Shivpreet Pannu (Sport Climbing)

Delhi - 44

Rajeshwar Tiwari, Asha Sharma, Puja Batra, Bharti Dey, Kiran Nadar, B Satyanarayana (Bridge), Karman Singh Tikka, Mayank Prajapati, Mihir Ranjan, Sanindhya Malik, Abhishek (Esports), Tejaswin Shankar, Sahib Singh, Amoj Jacob, Vikash Singh, KM Chanda (Athletics), Yash Kumar Chauhan, Pincky Balhara, Suchika Tariyal , Jyoti Tokas (Kurash), Vishal Grewal, Kushagra Rawat, Janhvi Choudhary (Swimming), Narender Gahlot, Dalima Chhibber (Football), Sheetal Sharma, Shikha Yadav (Rugby), Sandeep Kumar, Arun (Sepak Takraw), Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna (Squash), Karman Kaur, Yuki Bhambri (Tennis), Manika Batra (Table Tennis), Abhishek Verma (Archery), Rohan Kapoor (Badminton), Madhu Kumari (Basketball), Heeral Sandhu (Roller Sports), Kirat Singh Nagra (Equestrian), Shubhankar Sharma (Golf), Tulika Maan (Judo), Pawan Sehrawat (Kabaddi), Vantika Agrawal (Chess), Anwesha Deb (Jiu- Jitsu)

Kerala - 42

Erin Varghese, Muthusamy Appavu, Shameemudhin Ammarambath, Soorya, Minimol Abraham, Jincy Johnson, Anushree Poylil, Ashwini Kandoth, Jini Kovat Shaji, Saranya Narikunnil, Shilpa Rajendran Nair Sindu, Ashwathy Raveendran (Volleyball), Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Muhammed Afsal, Jinson Johnson, M Sreeshankar, Abdulla Aboobacker, Rahul Baby, Jishna Mathew, Ancy Sojan, Sheena V (Athletics), Pranav Prince, Anumaria CS, Sreekala Rani, Kavitha Jose (Basketball), Treesa Jolly, HS Prannoy, MR Arjun (Badminton), Aswathi PB, Varsha KB, Archa Aji (Rowing), Abdul Rabeeh, Rahul KP (Football), Sajan Prakash, Anand S (Swimming), Parvathy Geetha, Megha Pradeep (Canoeing & Kayaking), PR Sreejesh (Hockey), Bibish Kathireshan (Fencing), Angitha Shyju (Jiu-Jitsu), Minnu Mani (Cricket)

Manipur - 38

Niken Singh, John Meitei, Henary Singh, Akash Yumnam, Malemnganba Singh, Maipak Devi, Leirentonbi Devi, Priya Devi, Chaoba Devi, Ayekpam Priya Devi (Sepak Takraw), Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Chinglensana Singh, Bala Devi, Panthoi Chanu, Grace Dangmei, Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Priyangka Devi, Ranjana Chanu (Football), Sunil Singh, Ribason Singh, Gyaneshwar Singh, Binita Devi, Soniya Devi (Canoeing & Kayaking), Sunil Singh, Suraj Singh, Roshibina Devi (Wushu), Mirabai Chanu, Bindyarani Devi (Weightlifting), Ronaldo Singh, Rojit Singh (Cycling), Nilakanta Sharma, Sushila Chnau (Hockey), Tendenthoi Devi, Priya Devi (Rowing), Heman London Singh (Diving), Indubala Devi (Judo)

Karnataka - 38

Srihari Nataraj, Utkarsh Patil, Likhith SP, Tanish George Mathew, Aneesh Gowda, Nina Venkatesh, Lineysha AK, Dhinidhi Desinghu, Hashika Ramachandran (Swimming), Yashas Palaksha, Mijo Chako Kurien, Jesse Sandesh, Appachangada Belliappa, Nihal Joel William, Sinchal Kaveramma (Athletics), Khalin Joshi, Aditi Ashok, Avani Prasanth, Pranavi Urs (Golf), Mithun Manjunath, Ashwini Ponnappa, Sai Prateek (Badminton), Akshaj Shenoy, Aditya Selvaraj (Esports), Ashwal Rai, Hariprasad BS (Volleyball), Bharath Pareira Kamath, Prateeksha Kajane (Sport Climbing), Sanjana Ramesh, Bhandavya Hemmige Mahesha, Sahana Shivamoga Mohan (Basketball), Nishant Dev (Boxing), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (Cricket), Venkappa Kengalagutti (Cycling), Sunil Chhetri (Football), Divya TS (Shooting), Rohan Bopanna (Tennis), Uma Maheshwar Reddy (Jiu-Jitsu)

Madhya Pradesh - 37

Hitesh Kewat, Subham Kewat, Vishal Kewat, Shikha Chauhan, Arjun Singh, Niraj Verma, Shivani Verma, Kaveri, Dimita Devi (Canoeing & Kayaking), Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Ashi Chouksey, Maneesha Keer, Preeti Rajak (Shooting), Jay Meena, Aditya Dubey, Aadhya Tiwari, Tushita Singh (Soft Tennis), Vivek Kumar, Ishika Chaudhary, Bichu Devi (Hockey), Harshita Tomar, Neha Thakur, Sheetal Verma (Sailing), Avesh Khan, Pooja Vastrakar (Cricket), KM Deeksha, Swapna Barman (Athletics), Sudipti Hajela (Equestrian), Kalpana Gurjar, Vidya Patel (Bridge), Anshika Bharti, Rukmini Dangi (Rowing), Anjul Namdeo, Rohit Jadhav (Wushu), Advait Page (Swimming), Jyoti Chauhan (Football), Rohini Kalam (Jiu-Jitsu)

Uttar Pradesh - 33

Ajay Kumar Saroj, Gulveer Singh, Kartik Kumar, Ram Baboo, Parul Chaudhary, Prachi, Shaili Singh, Annu Rani, Kiran Baliyan, KM Rachna, Tanya Chaudhary, Seema Punia, Priyanka Goswami (Athletics), Arvind Singh, Punit Kumar, Neeraj, Neetesh Kumar (Rowing), Tejaswini Singh, Jyoti Shukla (Handball), Suraj Yadav, Vikrant Baliyan (Wushu), Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi (Cricket), Vaishnavi Yadav (Basketball), Akhil Sheoran (Shooting), Vikas Kumar (Equestrian), Lalit Upadhyay (Hockey), Sumit Rathi (Football), Vishal Yadav (Football), Kiran Kumari (Jiu-Jitsu), Aakash Shandilya (Esports), Khusbu Kannojia (Sepak Takraw), Vinit Kumar (Volleyball)

West Bengal - 24

Shahbaz Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Titas Sadhu, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (Cricket), Sangita Basfore, Anju Tamang, Rahim Ali (Football), Sumit Mukherjee, Marianne Karmarkar, Sandeep Karmarkar (Bridge), Sutirtha Mukherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee (Table Tennis), Lachmi Oraon, Sandhya Rai (Rugby), Atanu Das (Archery), Mehuli Ghosh (Shooting), Sonia Baishya (Athletics), Triyasha Paul (Cycling), Anush Agarwalla (Equestrian), Shiv Chawrasia (Golf), Pranati Nayak (Gymnastics), Nina Shil (Handball), Ayan Biswas (Esports)

Rajasthan - 22

Divyansh Singh Panwa, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Manini Kaushik, Darshana Rathore (Shooting), Jakar Khan, Arjun Lal Jat, Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram, Bheem Singh, Ashish, Naresh Kalwaniya (Rowing), Arundhati Chaudhary, Lakshya Chahar (Boxing), Sakshi Kumari, Sachin Tanwar (Kabaddi), Nikita Chaudhary (Jiu-Jitsu), Prachi Singh, Rajat Chauhan (Archery), Pooja Kanwar (Handball), Divyakriti Singh (Equestrian), Ravi Bishnoi (Cricket), Lokendra Singh (Basketball)

Andhra Pradesh - 16

Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, PV Sindhu (Badminton), Pentala Harikrishna, Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli (Chess), Dhiraj Bommadevara, Jyothi Surekha Vennam (Archery), Sai Smithas Akula, Greeshma Dontara (Roller Sports), Jyothi Yarraji (Athletics), Anusha Bareddy (Cricket), G Geetanjali (Rowing), Shivkumar Chakali (Sepak Takraw), Saketh Myneni (Tennis), Anusha Nelakuditi (Soft Tennis)

Himachal Pradesh - 15

Bhawana, Menika, Mitali Sharma, Nidhi Sharma, Priyanka Thakur, Shalini Thakur, Shivani Singh (Handball), Vishal Bhardwaj, Jyoti, Pushpa Rana, Ritu Negi, Nidhi Sharma, Sushma Sharma (Kabaddi), Jyotika Dutta (Fencing), Keshav (Kurash)

Odisha - 13

Dumuni Marandi, Mama Naik, Tarulata Naik, Hupi Majhi (Rugby), Amit Rohidas, Deep Grace Ekka (Hockey), Sonali Swain, Ritu Kadi (Rowing), Kishore Jena (Athletics), Pyari Xaxa (Football), Neha Devi (Canoeing), Dinesh Kumar (Cycling), Anupama Swain (Jiu-Jitsu)

Telengana - 13

Gayatri Gopichand, Sikki Reddy (Badminton), Esha Singh, Kynan Chenai (Shooting), Nikhat Zareen (Boxing), Sreeja Akula (Table Tennis), Vritti Agarwal (Swimming), Agasara Nandini (Athletics), Soumya Guguloth (Football), Tilak Varma (Cricket), Arjun Erigaisi (Chess), Sanjana Bathula (Roller Sports), Preethi Kongara (Sailing)

Jharkhand - 10

Sangita Kumari, Salima Tete, Nikki Pradhan (Hockey), Mrinal Chauhan, Ankita Bhakat (Archery), Anisha Verma, Aman Verma (Sports Climbing), Florence Barla (Athletics), Astam Oraon (Football), Akshima Singh (Kabaddi)

Gujarat - 9

Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah (Table Tennis), Aryan Nehra, Maana Patel (Swimming), Aniket Patel, Rajveer Amaliyar (Soft Tennis), Ankita Raina (Tennis), Vishal Ruhil (Kurash)

Uttarakhand - 9

Man Singh, Ankita Dhyani (Athletics), Lakshya Sen (Badminton), Vandana Kataria (Hockey), Rohit Danu (Football), Arjun Deshwal (Kabaddi), Kamal Singh (Jiu-Jitsu), Navya Pandey (Jiu-Jitsu), Ashish Goliyan (Rowing)

Assam - 6

Lovlina Borgohain, Shiva Thapa (Boxing), Ashmita Chaliha (Badminton), Shivangi Sharma (Swimming), Amlan Borgohain (Athletics), Uma Chetry (Cricket),

Chandigarh - 6

Shahij Pratap Singh (Basketball) Yashkeerat Kaur (Fencing), Sandesh Jhingan (Football), Gurkirat Singh (Football), Charanjot Singh (Esports), Rohit Dhiman (Soft Tennis)

Goa - 3

Tanisha Crasto (Badminton), Vincy Barreto (Football), Advhait Menon (Sailing)

Andaman & Nicobar Islands - 3

David Beckham, Esow Alban, Celestina (Cycling)

Arunachal Pradesh - 3

Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega, Mepung Lamgu (Wushu)

Mizoram - 3

Lalremsiami (Hockey), Lalchungnunga (Football), Ayush Dev Chhetri (Football)

Bihar - 2

Akash Kumar (Fencing), Sweta Shahi (Rugby)

Nagaland - 2

Sezovelu Dozo, Seyekhrieno Tepa (Sepak Takraw)

Jammu & Kashmir - 2

Diksha Kumari (Handball), Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh (Wushu)

Chhatisgarh - 1

Poonam Chaturvedi (Basketball)

Meghalaya - 1

Samuel James (Football)

Puduchhery - 1

Merlin Dhanam Charles (Roller Sports)

--------------------

Additional Notes

- All three players from Andaman and Nicobar Islands are cyclists

- All three women golfers are from Karnataka

- Most Canoeists/Kayakists are from Madhya Pradesh. Canoeing/Kayaking players are from 3 states only - Madhya Pradesh, Manipur and Kerala

- Most Boxers are from Haryana, Other important boxing states are Rajasthan, Assam and Karnataka

- Most men's hockey players are from Punjab, follwed by Haryana. In women's hockey, most are from Haryana, followed by Jharkhand

- All wrestlers except one are from Haryana

- All three players from Arunachal Pradesh are in Wushu

- Most players (4 out of 10) in Soft Tennis are from Madhya Pradesh

- Most women Handball players are from Himachal Pradesh (7), followed by Haryana (4)

- All men's Table Tennis men players are from Tamil Nadu and Gujarat

- Most Sepak Takraw players are from Manipur

- Most Kurash players are from Delhi

- Most Squash players are from Tamil Nadu (5 out of 8)

- Most Sailors are from Tamil Nadu and Mahrashtra