Asian Games
Asian Games Hockey LIVE: India women take 8-0 lead vs Singapore - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of the Indian women's hockey team's Pool A match against Singapore at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.
The Indian women's hockey team led by goalkeeper Savita Punia faces Singapore in its Preliminary Women’s Pool A game on Wednesday to kick off its quest for the gold medal.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 27 Sep 2023 5:51 AM GMT
35' Penalty corner for India
Deepika earns a PC for India. A chance for India to reach the double-figure mark in the match.
But Deep Grace Ekka's drag flick is blocked. India takes a referral, claiming her shot hit the foot of a Singapore player.
- 27 Sep 2023 5:49 AM GMT
34' Salima hits the board, India takes 9-0 lead
Salima Tete finds a narrow gap between the goalkeeper's pads and hits the board. A brilliant play by the Indians. India takes a 9-0 lead in the match.
- 27 Sep 2023 5:48 AM GMT
33' Better defending from Singapore
Beginning the third quarter, Singapore's defence looks more organised now. They are blocking India's efforts better now. India leads 8-0 in the match.
- 27 Sep 2023 5:43 AM GMT
31' 3rd quarter begins, India's PC cancelled
The third quarter of the match begins. India quickly breaks into the D and earns a PC. Monika's shot is blocked. Her shot hits a defender's hand. But Singapore's Puay Ling Ho takes a referral. Singapore wins it. A free hit is given to Singapore.
- 27 Sep 2023 5:32 AM GMT
End of 2nd quarter, India leads 8-0
India leads 8-0 in the match against Singapore at the end of the second quarter. Seven different Indians have scored in the match so far.
- 27 Sep 2023 5:26 AM GMT
26' Penalty corner, Neha's shot blocked by Taylor
Neha creates a brilliant play. She breaks into the D, but her run is blocked by goalkeeper Taylor. Another PC for India.
Sangita’s shot hits a defender’s knee. Another PC for India. Lalremsimi takes the shot but goes wide. India 8-0 Singapore.
- 27 Sep 2023 5:24 AM GMT
24' Penalty corner raining for India
Salima wins a penalty corner for India. Another chance for India to extend the lead.
Deepika comes up with the drag flick as Vaishnavi Vitthal pushes the ball forward. The ball goes wide. India 8-0 vs Singapore.
- 27 Sep 2023 5:23 AM GMT
24' Penalty corner for India
India earns another PC for India. Deepika comes up with the drag flick. Her attempt is blocked. Good assessment by the Singaporean defender.
- 27 Sep 2023 5:22 AM GMT
23' Sangita Kumari scores, India takes an 8-0 lead
Brilliant stick work from Sangita Kumari. She breaks into the D with a quick run. Goalkeeper Taylor comes forward but cannot stop Sangita. She pushes the ball forward into the goal. India takes a massive 8-0 lead in the match.
- 27 Sep 2023 5:20 AM GMT
21' Monika bursts into the D
Monika makes a quick run down the left flank and bursts into the D. But Singapore steals the ball and gets into the attack. India 7-0 Singapore.