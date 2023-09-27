Asian Games
Asian Games Day 4 LIVE: Shooters eye multiple medals- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the action from Day 4 of Asian Games 2023 as shooters, sailors and boxers get into action.
LIVE: Day 4 of Asian Games 2023 will have multiple Indian shooters eyeing medals along with Indian sailors looking to add more medals to the Indian tally.
Key events for the day:
Women's 25m air pistol Individual event
Women's 5m air pistol team event
Women's 50m three position
Boxing- Shiva Thapa and Nikhat Zareen
Sailing- Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan
Live Updates
- 27 Sep 2023 3:32 AM GMT
Bridge-Round-1 Results-Men's team Won and Women's team Lost
Men's team won against Philippines(18.04-1.96)
Women's Team Lost against Thailand (7.84-12.16)
- 27 Sep 2023 3:21 AM GMT
Shooting-Gold for Women's 25m Pistol Team Women
25m Women's Pistol team of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan Take Gold with the score of 1759.
All three Indian Player In top 8 but Manu Bhaker on top with 590 and Esha Singh with 586 reached Individual final.
- 27 Sep 2023 2:42 AM GMT
Shooting -Silver Medal for 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women team
50m Rifle 3 Positions Women team of Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey and Manini Kaushik win Silver with score 1764.
Sift Kaur Samra at 2nd Rank with New National record score 594 and Ashi Chouksey at 6th rank with 590 also qualify for Individual Final.
- 27 Sep 2023 2:17 AM GMT
Fencing-Men's Foil Team Lost To Singapore in Round of 16
Men's Foil team of Arjun, Dev, Akash Kumar, Bibish Kathiresan lost 30-45 to Singapore in the Round of 16 Clash.