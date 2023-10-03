Bg

Gold 13
silver 24
Bronze 23
Asian Games Day 10: Men's Kabaddi, Cricket teams in action, Archery QFs begin - Live Scores, Updates, Results

Kabaddi, Cricket, Archery, Badminton, Boxing, Sepak Takraw, Squash, Hockey, Bridge and Athletics are set to provide the highlights of Day 10.

Lovlina Borgohain will be aiming to secure an Olympic quota on Day 10 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 3 Oct 2023 1:59 AM GMT

Asian Games Day 10 Live: India's medal tally is set to surge on Tuesday with several medal events coming up in Athletics, Boxing, Squash, Bridge and Sepak Takraw. Action continues in other sports like Archery, Badminton, Canoeing, Diving, Chess and Soft Tennis.

Could the likes of Lovlina Borgohain and Tejaswin Shankar continue their superlative form?

