Asian Games
Asian Games Day 10: Men's Kabaddi, Cricket teams in action, Archery QFs begin - Live Scores, Updates, Results
Kabaddi, Cricket, Archery, Badminton, Boxing, Sepak Takraw, Squash, Hockey, Bridge and Athletics are set to provide the highlights of Day 10.
Asian Games Day 10 Live: India's medal tally is set to surge on Tuesday with several medal events coming up in Athletics, Boxing, Squash, Bridge and Sepak Takraw. Action continues in other sports like Archery, Badminton, Canoeing, Diving, Chess and Soft Tennis.
Could the likes of Lovlina Borgohain and Tejaswin Shankar continue their superlative form?
Live Updates
- 3 Oct 2023 1:59 AM GMT
Athletics-Men's 4*400 relay team into the final
Men's 4*400 relay team into the final as they won the heat-1 with 3:03:81
- 3 Oct 2023 1:51 AM GMT
Kabaddi-Men's Kabaddi team started with a win
They won the opening encounter of the group stage with a dominant 55-18 win over Bangladesh.
- 3 Oct 2023 1:28 AM GMT
Athletics-Harmilan Bains and Chanda into the final of Women's 800m
Both Harmilan And Chanda won their respective heats, Heat-2 with 2:06:62 and Heat-1 with 2:07:38.
- 3 Oct 2023 1:25 AM GMT
Archery-Aditi Gopichand Swami also into the semis of women's compound Individual
Aditi Gopichand Swami Into the Semis also with a 149-143 win over Philippines Archer.
Aditi Vs Jyothi in Semis
- 3 Oct 2023 1:01 AM GMT
Archery: Jyothi Surekha into semis
Top seed Jyothi Surekha Vennam Into the semis of Women's Compound Individual with a 147-144 win over Kazakhstan archer.
- 3 Oct 2023 1:00 AM GMT
Morning Session: Kabaddi, Archery, Cricket begin
India's men's cricket team have won the toss and elected to bat vs Nepal.
The men's kabaddi team is set to take on Bangladesh.
And the individual Archery quarterfinals have started.