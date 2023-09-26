Asian Games Swimming: Aryan Nehra breaks 1500m national record

Indian swimmers continued their record-breaking day as Aryan Nehra broke the national record of men's freestyle 1500m and finished 7th in the event on Monday at the Asian Games 2023.

The 19-year-old clocked 15:20.91 and bettered the previous national record of 15:23.66 set by Advait Page in 2021. He also bettered his personal best of 15:29.78.

The middle-distance swimmer, who has trained in the USA and has been part of the collegiate team in Florida, has broken the 800m national record this year.

Aryan finished seventh in the event while another Indian swimmer Kushagra Rawat finished eighth with a timing of 15:44.61.

#Swimming 🏊 | National Record ALERT!



Aryan Nehra finishes 7th with 15:20:91 — His Personal Best by 9 seconds and the new NR by 3 seconds in men's 1500m freestyle 🇮🇳🔥



Commendable effort from the 19 y/o! 🙌#AsianGames | #AsianGame2022 pic.twitter.com/DLxSOMw6nD — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 26, 2023

Earlier in the day, the Indian men's 4x100m medley relay team broke the national record in the first heat of the event. The quartet of Srihari Nataraj, Likhith Selvaraj, Sajan Prakash, and Tanish George Mathew powered through the pool, clocking an extraordinary time of 3:40.84 seconds during a sensational heat.



They obliterated the previous national record of 3:44.94s set during the last edition of the Games in Jakarta by the team of Srihari Nataraj, Sandeep Sejwal, Sajan Prakash, and Aaron D'Souza.

The final of the event is scheduled at 6:30 pm IST.