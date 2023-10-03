Bg

India at Asian Games

Asian Games

Arshad Nadeem pulls out of Asian Games

Pakistani javelin thrower has pulled out of Asian Games with an injury.

Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
X

Arshad Nadeem

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 3 Oct 2023 11:22 AM GMT

Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has withdrawn from the Asian Games with a knee injury.

Nadeem was pipped to be Neeraj Chopra's main rival fro the gold medal in the javelin throw finals in Hangzhou scheduled for Wednesday. However, a last-minute MRI jhas revealed that Nadeem is carrying a knee injury.

Nadeem's withdrawal is a major setback for Pakistan's hopes of winning a medal in Athletics at the Asian Games.

Nadeem has a season best of 87.82 metres and was the closest competitor for Neeraj's season best of 88.77m.

With Nadeem's withdrawal, the top two javelin throwers ranked according to season best in Wednesday's final are Neeraj and Kishore Jena. A gold and silver for India in the javelin throw final is now a real possibility.

The third best thrower according to the start list is Japan's Genki Roderick, who has an SB of 83.15 metres.

More to follow...

Javelin ThrowNeeraj ChopraAthleticsAsian Games
