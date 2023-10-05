Asian Games Wrestling: Antim Panghal handed a tough draw in 57 kg

India's biggest hope of a medal in women's wrestling, U20 World Champion and senior world championship medalist Antim Panghal has been handed a very tough draw in the initials round of the Asian Games 2023.

In the 53 kg category, Antim will face second seed Jasmine Immaeva of Uzbekistan and then has Japan's Akari Fujinami in the quarters- the 19-year-old who is on a winning streak of 127 matches.

While Antim has proved every time that she is made for big things, defeating Fujinami is going to be one of the toughest battles of her small career, tougher than the court battle she had to go through to reach Hangzhou.

Three women's wrestlers- Mansi (57 kg), Radhika (68 kg), and Kiran (76 kg) have got first-round byes and will be just two wins away from a podium finish.

In the 62 kg category, Sonam Malik will be up against Chand of Nepal in the first round and if she wins, she will play N Soeurn of Cambodia. Commonwealth medalist Pooja Gehlot will take the field in the 50 kg category and will be up against Thai wrestler M Esati in the first round.

In men's wrestling, reigning World and Asian Champion Aman Sehrawat will feature in the 57 kg category where he will be up against Korean wrestler Kim in the first round.

It will be a good opportunity for the young Indian wrestler to prove himself on a big stage.

Everyone's eyes will be on Bajrang Punia, who will return to the mat after a hiatus of more than a year after the World Wrestling Championships 2022 where he won the bronze medal.

One of the toughest categories in men's wrestling, Bajrang's main opponent will be Iran's Rahman Amouzad, a two-time Asian champion, and Uzbekistan's Abbos Rakhmono. But as cruel as the draw is, the Uzbek and the Iranian will fight in the first round making an easy path of Bajrang.

In 86 kg, Deepak Punia will face toughest challenge from Iran's Hassan Yazdani and Azamat Daulaetbekov of Kazakhstan but the Indian won't be meeting them before the semi-finals.

With Greco-Roman wrestler winning the bronze medal yesterday, freestyle wrestlers will be hoping to put a good show at the Asian Games 2023.







