Asian Games Wrestling: Antim Panghal wins bronze medal on debut

Wrestler Antim Panghal defeated Mongolia's Bolortuya Bat-Ochir to win the bronze medal in the women's 53 kg category at the Asian Games 2023 on Thursday.

Playing in her maiden Asian Games, Antim, the world U20 champion, defeated Bolortuya, the 2021 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist, 3-1 to claim her third senior medal of the year.

Last month, Antim won a bronze medal at the World Championships in Belgrade and also secured a quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Antim, who was handed a tough draw at the Asiad, scored an easy 11-0 victory over Uzbekistan's Jasmina Immaeva to set up a quarterfinal clash against the world champion Akari Fujinami of Japan.

In the quarterfinals, Antim lost to Fujinami by the fall. The Japanese wrestler has been on a winning streak of more than 120 bouts now.

Antim qualified for the bronze medal match through the repechage as Fujinami reached the final. The 19-year-old Indian wrestler got a walkover in the repechage round to make her way to the bronze medal playoff.

Added to the Indian contingent after Vinesh Phogat pulled out due to an injury, Antim has been on fine form in the build-up to the Asian Games. In the past three months, she has defended her U20 Worlds title, won her maiden World Championships medal, and now won a bronze at the Asian Games.

In another bout, Commonwealth Games medallist Pooja Gehlot lost the bronze medal match 2-9 to the Uzebki wrestler Akteng Keunimjaeva in the 50kg category.

Mansi Ahlawat lost in the 57 kg category after getting pinned by her opponent in the bronze medal match.