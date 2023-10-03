Asian Games Athletics: Annu Rani secures first ever gold in women's javelin throw

Annu Rani has etched her name in India's sporting history at the Asian Games, becoming the first-ever Indian woman to secure gold in the women's javelin throw. Her season-best throw of 62.92 meters represents a monumental milestone as the first gold for India in women's javelin throw at the Asian Games.

Annu Rani entered the competition as one of the medal favorites, and she certainly did not disappoint.

HISTORY CREATED IN WOMEN'S JAVELIN THROW!🇮🇳🥇



Annu Rani becomes the first Indian to win gold at #AsianGames in this event.



Not only was this a comeback by our javelin star after an ordinary season, it was a comeback at the right time.🥳✨️#Athletics#AsianGames2022 #Javelin pic.twitter.com/RHUEUEAy50 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 3, 2023

In her first throw, she started in the sixth position and opened her account with a respectable throw of 56.99 meters. However, it was in her second throw that Annu Rani truly came to life with an an impressive distance of 61.28 meters, catapulting her straight to the top of the leaderboard.



Annu's third throw, registered 59.24 meters but it was in her fourth attempt that she left no room for doubt about her supremacy in the field. With a stunning throw of 62.92 meters, Annu Rani not only secured the gold medal but also achieved her personal best mark for the season.

This remarkable victory adds another feather to Annu Rani's cap, as she continues to etch her name in history. Her success at the Asian Games follows her historic bronze medal win at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where she became the first Indian woman to clinch a medal in javelin throwing.

She had previously made history by becoming the first Indian woman to cross the 60-meter mark with a throw of 61.86 meters. Additionally, she holds the title of the current national record holder, achieving a remarkable throw of 63.82 meters at the Indian Open Javelin Throw Competition in 2022.