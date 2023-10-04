'They're trying to cheat us,' alleges Anju Bobby as Neeraj's 1st throw invalidated

Anju Bobby George, Athletics Federation of India vice-president, alleged that the Chinese officials tried to disturb Neeraj Chopra by invalidating his first throw, which supposedly landed at a distance of 86 metres.



The officials present at the field took more than ten minutes to determine the length of his first throw but eventually canceled it and forced Neeraj to reattempt it. Neeraj came up with a below-par throw of 82.38 metres in his second attempt.

"I think they were trying to cheat us," alleged Anju, an Asian Games gold medallist.

"They were trying to disturb our athletes because it was a very good throw from both (Neeraj and Kishore Kumar Jena) of them," she added.

"But Neeraj is an Olympian. He will do it. The same things happened to many athletes. This is not the first time. Yesterday, Annu's (Annu Rani) throw was measured after five minutes of throw. If case first throw is the best throw what they will do in the remaining throws? We told Neeraj to protest there itself," Anju further added.

Kishore Kumar Jena's third attempt was flagged red before the officials restored it. Kishore came up with an 86.77m throw in that attempt.

Neeraj eventually won the gold medal with an 88.88m throw, while Kishore settled for silver with 87.54m, pipping bronze medallist Genki Dean of Japan.