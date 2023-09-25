Asian Games 2023: Aishwary Tomar wins bronze, Rudrankksh Patil misses

Indian shooters faced off in an intense final battle of 10m air rifle men's event as Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar clinched bronze medal ahead of Rudrankksh Patil on Monday.

After winning the gold medal in men's 10m air rifle team event with a new world record, Aishwary and Rudrankksh lined up for the final of the individual event.

Starting moderately, both Indian shooters were shooting over 10.2 consistently. After the first ten shots, Aishwary and Rudrankksh were placed fourth and fifth respectively.

A couple of 10.6 shots meant Rudrankksh moved to third while Aishwary was placed at fourth. Aishwary eliminated Mongolian shooter Bayaraa Nyantai with a score of 10.7

BRONZE🥉 in Shooting! 🇮🇳



Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar bags 🥉 in the Men's 10m Air Rifle Individual FINAL with a score of 229.8.



Two medals in a day for the 22 y/o🙌#AsianGames pic.twitter.com/Iezaf3uh2m — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 25, 2023

Rudrankksh had a couple of bad shots and slipped to fourth. Although, he made a comeback with a shot of 10.8 and forced a shoot-off against Aishwary.

Aishwary shot 10.7 as compared to 10.5 of Rudrankksh and confirmed his second medal of the day.

Earlier in the day, Aishwary along with Rudrankksh and Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar won the gold medal in 10m air rifle team event creating a new world record.

The Indian trio scored 1893.7 and smashed the previous world record of 1893.3 set by the Chinese team earlier this year in ISSF Shooting World Cup, Baku.

India has won a total of four medals in shooting till now with Ramita Jindal winning bronze in women's 10m air rifle and women's rifle team winning silver.