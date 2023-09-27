Bg

India at Asian Games

India @ Hangzhou

Gold 5
silver 6
Bronze 10
india
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Asian Games

Asian Games 3x3 Basketball LIVE: India v Macau- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE action from the 3x3 basketball event of the Asian Games 2023.

Asian Games 3x3 Basketball LIVE: India v Macau- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
X

India ended their campaign at 3rd spot on the FIBA Asia Olympics qualifiers points table behind Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. (BFI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 27 Sep 2023 7:52 AM GMT

LIVE: Indian men's and women's basketball teams play their group games in the 3x3 Basketball event of the Asian Games 2023.

Indian men's team will play against Macau while the women's team will play against China.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-09-27 06:27:59
BasketballAsian Games
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X