Asian Games 3x3 Basketball LIVE: India v Macau- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the 3x3 basketball event of the Asian Games 2023.
LIVE: Indian men's and women's basketball teams play their group games in the 3x3 Basketball event of the Asian Games 2023.
Indian men's team will play against Macau while the women's team will play against China.
Stay tuned for updates.
2023-09-27 06:27:59
- 27 Sep 2023 7:02 AM GMT
India won it 21-12.
A superb win for the Indian team as they dominated Macau China 21-12.
- 27 Sep 2023 6:54 AM GMT
India increases the lead.
Two quick layups from Sahaji and India has increased the lead to 14-8.
- 27 Sep 2023 6:51 AM GMT
Macau has gained some momentum!
Macau scores three quick points but the Indian team maintains their lead. They lead 10-6 with five minutes go.
- 27 Sep 2023 6:47 AM GMT
India leads 4-1.
India takes an early lead of 4-1 as Sahaji scores a two-pointer and India has been dominant against Macau China.
- 27 Sep 2023 6:30 AM GMT
Hello and Welcome to our coverage of the Asian Games 2023.
The men's team will play Macau China first. They defeated Malaysia in their first game and will look to win the second match also.
