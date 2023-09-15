All you need to know about 2023 Asian Games - Dates, Venue, Schedule, Live Streaming

The 2023 Asian Games is going to be the 19th edition of the world's second-largest multi-sport tournament. This edition will officially start on September 23 and end on October 8, but few sports like Cricket, Volleyball, Rowing and Football will start much before that.

The first involvement for the Indian contingent at the 2023 Asian Games will be a men's volleyball group match against Cambodia on the afternoon on Tuesday, September 19.

China is hosting the Asian Games after Beijing 1990 and Guangzhou 2010. The Indian Olympic Association has cleared more than 650 athletes to take part in the 19th Asian Games. These include multiple World and Olympic medalists like Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, Bajrang Punia, Nikhat Zareen, Rudranksh Patil, Murali Shreeshankar, Tajinder Toor, Ojas Deotale and Aditi Swami.

Both the men's and women's cricket teams are going to make their debut at Asian Games 2023. There is also set to be debuts for India's e-sports contingent and the sole representative in modern pentathlon, Mayank Chaphekar.

2023 Asian Games Mascots

The three mascots of the Games are Congcong, Lianlian and Chenchen, unveiled on 3 April 2020. Known as the 'Memories of Jiangnan', they are three futuristic robots. Jiangnan is a historical province of the early Qing Empire.

2023 Asian Games Opening Ceremony

The opening Ceremony of the 2023 Asian Games will start at 5:30 PM IST on September 23 at the at the Hangzhou Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. As many as 45 Asian countries' delegations will take part in the opening ceremony.

40 sports, 481 events & 1000+ medals await at Asia's biggest sports event 🌏 Neeraj, Sindhu, Mirabai & other 🇮🇳 superstars are ready 👊 - are you? Watch #AsianGames, 19 Sep - 8 Oct, Streaming LIVE on Sony LIV🎥Directed by @niteshtiwari22🎞️ #VaibhavRajGupta & @HaanjiHarsh pic.twitter.com/4ctlsIhg1W — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) September 14, 2023

2023 Asian Games Sports

Olympic Council of Asia announced that the 2023 Asian Games will feature 40 sports and 61 disciplines, including the 28 Olympic sports and few other non-Oympic sports. Few of these sports will make their debut like Breaking, Esports, and a few sports are making a comeback to the Asian Games roster like Cricket, Chess.

2023 Asian Games Venues

The 2023 Asian Games will held in six different cities of China. Most of the events will be held in host city Hangzhou like Squash, Tennis and Badminton. A few of the Volleyball matches will held in Deqing city and Shaoxing city and the finals will take place in Ningbo city. Ningbo city will also host Beach Volleyball and Sailing events. Cities which are outside Hangzhou but will be hosting a few events are Deqing, Jinhua, Ningbo, Shaoxing and Wenzhou.

2023 Asian Games General Schedule

Cricket: September 19–25 (women's)

Volleyball: September 19–26 (men's)

Beach Volleyball: September 19–28

Football: September 19–October 7

Rowing: September 20–25

Let the games begin ⚽🏏🏐Mark your calendars as #TeamIndia sets out on its quest for continental glory, starting Sept 19🥇🇮🇳#SonySportsNetwork #Cheer4India #AsianGames pic.twitter.com/rW2uLl8AJF — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 14, 2023

Sailing: September 21–27

Table tennis: September 22–October 2

Rugby Sevens: September 24–26

Judo: September 24–27

Skateboarding: September 24–27

Taekwondo: September 24–28

Fencing: September 24–29

Swimming: September 24–29

Artistic Gymnastics: September 24–29

Tennis: September 24–30

Shooting: September 24–October 1

Boxing: September 24–October 5

Handball: September 24–October 5

Hockey: September 24–October 7

Chess: September 24–October 7

Basketball 3X3: September 25–October 1

Water Polo: September 25–October 7

Softball: September 26–October 2

Squash: September 26–October 5

Equestrian: September 26–October 6

Basketball: September 26–October 6

Baseball: September 26–October 7

Bridge: September 27–October 6

Cricket: September 27–7 October (men's)

Golf: September 28–October 1

Triathlon: September 29–October 2

Badminton: September 28–October 7

Athletics: September 29–October 5

Diving: September 30–October 4

Roller Skating: September 30–October 7

Volleyball: September 30–October 7 (women's)

Weightlifting: September 30–October 7

BMX Racing: October 1

Archery: October 1–7

Kabbadi: October 2–7

Soft Tennis: October 3–7

Sport Climbing: October 3–7

Dragon Boat: October 4–6

Wrestling: October 4–7

Slalom: October 5–7

Jiu-jitsu: October 5–7

Karate: October 5–8

Rhythmic Gymnastics: October 6–7

Breaking: October 6–7

Marathon Swimming: October 6–7

Artistic Swimming: October 6–8

2023 Asian Games Live streaming info

All the events at the 2023 Asian Games will be live on Sony TV Network and also on Sony Liv app.