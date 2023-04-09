Complete list of sports at the 2022 Asian Games

The now postponed 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games is slated to be held later this year from 23rd September to 8th October 2023.

The continental event this time will two sports - Breaking and eSports, making its official debut while India's fan favourite cricket and chess makes a return.

Here, we take a look at all the sports which will be played at the 2022 Asian Games

Aquatics: Artistic swimming, Diving, Marathon swimming, Swimming, and Water polo

Basketball: Basketball, 3x3 Basketball

Baseball: Baseball, Softball

Board Games: Bridge, Chess, Go, Xiangqi

Canoeing: Slalom, Sprint

Cycling: BMX, Mountain Bike, Road, Track

Gymnastics: Artistic, Rhythmic, Trampoline

Martial Arts: Ju-Jitsu, Kurash, Karate

Roller Sports: Roller Skating, Skateboarding

Tennis: Soft tennis, Tennis

Volleyball: Beach Volleyball, Volleyball

Archery

Athletics

Badminton

Breaking

Boxing

Cricket

Dragon Boat

Equestrian

Esports

Fencing

Field Hockey

Football

Golf

Handball

Judo

Kabaddi

Modern Pentathlon

Rowing

Rugby Sevens

Sailing

Sepak Takraw

Shooting

Sport Climbing

Squash

Table Tennis

Taekwondo

Triathlon

Weightlifting

Wrestling

Wushu