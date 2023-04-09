Asian Games
Complete list of sports at the 2022 Asian Games
Take a look at all the sports which will be played at the 2022 Asian Games.
The now postponed 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games is slated to be held later this year from 23rd September to 8th October 2023.
The continental event this time will two sports - Breaking and eSports, making its official debut while India's fan favourite cricket and chess makes a return.
Here, we take a look at all the sports which will be played at the 2022 Asian Games
Aquatics: Artistic swimming, Diving, Marathon swimming, Swimming, and Water polo
Basketball: Basketball, 3x3 Basketball
Baseball: Baseball, Softball
Board Games: Bridge, Chess, Go, Xiangqi
Canoeing: Slalom, Sprint
Cycling: BMX, Mountain Bike, Road, Track
Gymnastics: Artistic, Rhythmic, Trampoline
Martial Arts: Ju-Jitsu, Kurash, Karate
Roller Sports: Roller Skating, Skateboarding
Tennis: Soft tennis, Tennis
Volleyball: Beach Volleyball, Volleyball
Archery
Athletics
Badminton
Breaking
Boxing
Cricket
Dragon Boat
Equestrian
Esports
Fencing
Field Hockey
Football
Golf
Handball
Judo
Kabaddi
Modern Pentathlon
Rowing
Rugby Sevens
Sailing
Sepak Takraw
Shooting
Sport Climbing
Squash
Table Tennis
Taekwondo
Triathlon
Weightlifting
Wrestling
Wushu