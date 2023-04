2022 Hangzhou Asian Games — Complete list of qualified Indian athletes

The postponed 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games is slated to be held later this year from 23rd September 2023 to 8th October 2023. The continental event will feature a total of 40 sports this time with events like esports and breaking making its debut.

Here, we take a look at the complete list of all Indian athletes who have qualified for the 2022 Asian Games:

Athletics*

Men's 200: Amalan Borgohain

Women's 400m: Priya Mohan, Poovamma Raju, Aishwarya Mishra

Women's 800m: KM Chanda

Women's 1500m: Lili Das

Men's 5000m: Avinash Sable, Karthik Kumar, Abhishek Pal

Men's 3000m Steeplechase: Avinash Sable, Shankar Lal Swami

Women's 3000m Steeplechase: Parul Chaudhary, Komal Jagdale

Men's Long Jump: Murali Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin, Mohammed Anees Yahiya

Women's Long Jump: Ancy Sojan, Nayana James

Men's Triple Jump: Eldhose Paul, Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chitravel, Karthik Unnikrishnan

Men's High Jump: Sarvesh Kushare

Men's Shotput: Tajinderpal Singh Toor

Women's Shotput: Abha Khatua

Men's Discus Throw: Kirpal Singh

Women's Hammer Throw: Sarita Singh, Manju Bala

Women's 20km Racewalk: Ravina, Bhawna Jat, Sonal Sukhwal

Women's Heptathlon: Swapna Barman

Men's Marathon: Nirendra Rawat, Anish Thapa Magar, Anil Kumar Singh, Ashish Kumar, AB Belliapa, Kalidas Laxman Hirave

Archery

Men's Recurve: Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, Neeraj Chauhan, Dhiraj Bommadevara

Women's Recurve: Bhajan Kaur, Aditi Jaiswal, Ankita Bhakat, Simranjeet Kaur

Men's Compound: Rajat Chauhan, Ojas Deotale, Rishabh Yadav, Prathmesh Jawkar

Women's Compound: Avneet Kaur, Jyothi Surkeha Vennam, Aditi Swami, Sakshi Chaudhary

Badminton*

Men: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Priyanshu Rajawat, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Arjun MR, Dhruv Kapila, Vishnu Vardhan Goud, Krishna Prasad Garaga

Women: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, Unnati Hooda, Ashmita Chaliha, Sikki Reddy, Ashwini Ponnappa, Tanisha Crasto, Shruti Mishra

Boxing

Women: Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain

Bridge

Open Teams: Jaddy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani

Mixed Teams: Ajay Khare, Kiran Nadar, B Satyanarayana, Himani Khandelwal, Rajeev Khandelwal, Marianne Karmakar, Sandeep Karmakar

Ladies Teams: Asha Sharma, Pooja Batra, Alka Kshirsagar, Bharti Dey, Kalpana Gujjar, Vidya Patel

Canoeing

Women: Gayatri Nagidi

Equestrian*

Deepanshu Sheoran, Raju Singh Bhadoria, Apoorva Dabade, Vikas Kumar, Ashish Limai

Esports

FIFA 2: Charanjot Singh, Karman Singh Tikka

Street Fighter V: Ayan Biswas, Mayank Prajapati

League of Legends: Akshaj Shenoy, Samarth Arvind Trivedi, Mihir Ranjan, Aditya Selvaraj, Aakash Shandilya, Sanidhya Malik (Team Temple of Kings)

Dota 2: Moin Ejaz, Krish, Abhishek, Ketan, Darshan, Shubham (Team Whoops)

Golf

Men: Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, Rashid Khan, Viraj Madappa

Women: Aditi Ashok, Tvesa Malik, Avani Prashanth

Hockey

Men: Indian Men's Team

Women: Indian Women's Team

Kabaddi

Men: Indian Men's Team

Women: Indian Women's Team

Sailing

Women's IQ Foil: Katya Coelho

Mixed 470: Preethi Kongara

Women's RSX: Ishwariya Ganesh

Softball

Women: Indian Women's Team









* Subject to change

This list will be updated as and when more athletes qualify