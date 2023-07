Pro Panja League drafts 180 arm wrestlers for inaugural season

Pro Panja League, the professional arm-wrestling tournament in India, recently announced the full list of players who will compete in the inaugural season.

180 players were drafted into six teams - Kiraak Hyderabad, Mumbai Muscle, Rohtak Rowdies, Ludhiana Lions, Baroda Badshahs, and Kochi KD’s.

The inaugural season of the league will take place between the 28th of July, 2023, and the 13th of August, 2023. Fans will be able to catch the live broadcast on Sony Ten 1 SD and Sony Ten 1 HD channels.

Speaking on the deal with Sony, Pro Panja League co-founder Ms. Preeti Jhangiani stated, "We are thankful for Sony Sports Network for putting our athletes on the biggest platform. Our athletes have taken a long journey over the years to finally get a stage to showcase their talent. Now, from July 28th, billions of people will get to see what these athletes can do once they are on the table."

The professional arm-wrestling tournament in India was founded by Swen Entertainment in 2020. The league hosted its first-ever arm-wrestling tournament in India on 29th February in New Delhi.

A closer look at the teams

Kiraak Hyderabad: Siddharth Malakar (90kg), Ajay Anjana (90kg); Rahul Mahar (90kg); Stewe Thomas (70kg); Satnam Singh (70kg); Shahil Hussain (70kg); Jagadish Baruah (100kg); Banbantjuban Khongwir (100kg); Amit Singh (100kg); Asker Ali (80kg); Kazi Abdul Majeed (80kg); Dheeraj Singh (80kg); Yazar Arafat (60kg); Naveen MV (60kg); Shoaib Akhtar (60kg); Ahmed Faizan Ali (100+ kg); Vinayak Vats (100+ kg); Ujjwal Agrawal (100+kg); Savita Kumari (55kg); Rachna Jatav (55kg); Purnima Borah (55kg); Madhura KN (65kg); Reejamol PK (65kg); Roshni (65kg); Jincy Jose (65+ kg); Kirtika Bamel (65+ kg); Hemlata (65+kg); Butta Singh (Specially-abled); Devender Yadav (Specially-abled); Deepak Sharma (Specially-abled).

Mumbai Muscle: Kyle Cummings (90kg); Arpan Kar (90kg); Rohit Puri Goswami (90kg); Jogender Yadav (70kg); Jashanpal Singh (70kg); Akash Mukhi (70kg); Pramod Mukhi (100kg); Aakash Yadav (100kg); Tom Joseph (100kg); Sonu Chaurasiya (80kg); Shubham Sharma (80kg); Deepak Jamor (80kg); Jatish Mahajan (60kg); Umesh Pal (60kg); Gautam Kumar (60kg); Paarth Sonni (100+ kg); Abhishek Kumar (100+ kg); Vikram Shekawat (100+ kg); Karishma Kapoor (55kg); Ardhra Suresh (55kg); Komol Mayankumar Patel (55kg); Monika (65kg); Priya Verma (65kg); Jyoti Agarwal (65kg); Seema Goswami (65+ kg); Bandarika Kharkongor (65+ kg); Pushpa Kumari (65+ kg); Chandan Kumar Behera (Specially-abled); Ajeet Prajapati (Specially-abled); Rajendra Mahor (Specially-abled).



Rohtak Rowdies: Karaj Singh (90kg); Arshdeep Singh (90kg); Paramjeet Nagar (90kg); Rahul Panicker (70kg); Amal Das (70kg); Mohit Kumar (70kg); Dara Singh (100kg); Aryan Gangotri (100kg); Jugraj (100kg); Aryan Kandari (80kg); Manish Singh (80kg); Manoj Kumar Das (80kg); Nizamuddin (60kg); Rahul Nayak (60kg); Nikhil Singh (60kg); Sanjay Deswal (100+ kg); Atar Singh (100+ kg); Rajnish Chaturvedi (100+ kg); Rita Sengnerpi (55kg); Karabi Sonowal (55kg); Shivani Bhatnagar (55kg); Ribasuk Lyngdoh Mawphlang (65kg); Aakriti Kandari (65kg); Najumunneesa KP (65kg); Nirmal Devi (65+ kg); Parmpreet Kaur (65+ kg); Aiboklin Rina (65+ kg); Srinivas BV (Specially-abled); Arvind Rajak (Specially-abled); Sulemon (Specially-abled).



Ludhiana Lions: Tawheed Shaikh (90kg); Nawab Singh (90kg); Ajesh CV (90kg); Sivajith Janardanan (70kg); Shivanshu Kaushik (70kg); Sanu Joy (70kg); Shivam Rajput (100kg); Subhajit Lahan (100kg); Sachin Bhadoria (100kg); Thejas G (80kg); Basil Saji (80kg); Rahul (80kg); Adarsh MM (60kg); Sachin Tomar (60kg); Charan Nayak (60kg); Dilshad MA (100+ kg); Biswajit Doley (100+ kg); Afzal Khan (100+ kg); Shreya MK (55kg); Kritika Das (55kg); Pooja Bhadoria (55kg); Aparna Roshith (65kg); Preeti Gehlot (65kg); Rekha Devi (65kg); Kusam Goswami (65+ kg); Kashmiri Kashyap (65+kg); Tajinder Kaur Walia (65+ kg); Varma Harish Kumar (Specially-abled); Mohan Sharma (Specially-abled); Santos Ray (Specially-abled).



Baroda Badshahs: Harman Mann (90kg), Sagar Bhati (90kg); Ranjith (90kg); Tridip Medhi (70kg); Muzahid Shaikh (70kg); Surender Saini (70kg); Kanan Borgohain (100kg); Md Hashim (100kg); Sarabjeet Singh (100kg); Sachin Goyal (80kg); Afsal TP (80kg); Mehboob Khan (80kg); Monu Thomas (60kg); Sujit Kumar (60kg); Mohsin Shaikh (60kg); Shamir Khan (100+ kg); Gulab Singh (100+ kg); Sunil Anthony (100+ kg); Arya P (55kg); Bably (55kg); Bhavna Goswami (55kg); Neetu Verma (65kg); Anslet Jose (65kg); Shiwani Yadav (65kg); Asha Kumar (65+ kg); Farheen Dehalvi (65+ kg); Ranjni Prajapati (65+ kg); Manish Kumar (Specially-abled); Niranjan Singh (Specially-abled); Makrand Singh Choudhari (Specially-abled).



Kochi KD’s: Siddhant Kathuria (90kg), Shaikh Md Abrar (90kg); Shiva (90kg); Akash Kumar (70kg), Suraj (70kg); Vaibhav Borule (70kg); Sameer VT (100kg); Prince Kumar (100kg); Sunny Kapoor (100kg); Abhishek Prakash (80kg); Prince Dhir (80kg); Sonu (80kg); Rudra Naik (60kg); Shoukath VT (60kg); Arun S Karthik (60kg); Mazahir Saidu (100+ kg); Don Abraham (100+ kg); Prasenjit Patra (100+ kg); Abhirami PK (55kg); Sweta Rajawat (55kg); Rajni Rajput (55kg); Chetna Sharma (65kg); Jagpreet Kaur Sidhu (65kg); Bimla Rawat (65kg); Yogesh Chaudhary (65+ kg); Shaikh Sanya (65+ kg); Puja Chandankhede (65+); Asif Ahemad (Specially-abled); Veer Sain (Specially-abled); Santosh Gupta (Specially-abled).