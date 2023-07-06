Youth Archery World C'ships- Priyansh-Avneet wins junior mixed team gold

India's Priyansh and Avneet Kaur won gold in the junior mixed team compound event, defeating Israel 146-144 in a keenly-contested final of the World Archery Youth Championships here on Wednesday.

In a very close final, the pair of Priyansh and Avneet Kaur started well, but the first round ended with a score of 37-37. The Indian pair took a slender lead of 35-34 in the second round to lead 72-71.

The Israeli pair hit a perfect 40 in the third round, while the Indian pair scored 39 to make it 111-111.

The Indian pair held their nerves in the final round to score 35, while the Israeli pair returned with a score of 33 to end the match in favour of the Indian pair.

India's Manav Jadhav and Aishwarya Sharma also won a bronze medal defeating Mexico in the cadet mixed compound event.



Both teams started with modest scores as the Indian pair led 35-34 after the first round of four arrows. In the second round, both pairs improved to score 38 and 37, resulting in the Indian pair leading 73-71.

Indian pair maintained the one-point advantage as in the third round they scored 37 as compared to 36 scored by the Mexican pair to lead 110-107. In the final round, the Indian pair raced clear to score 39 points and won the medal by a score of 149-143.

The event is taking place at the University of Limerick in the west of Ireland from July 3-9.