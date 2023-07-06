Archery
Youth Archery World C'ships- Priyansh-Avneet wins junior mixed team gold
The pair of Priyansh and Avneet Kaur won gold in the junior mixed team in compound archery at Youth Archery World Championships.
India's Priyansh and Avneet Kaur won gold in the junior mixed team compound event, defeating Israel 146-144 in a keenly-contested final of the World Archery Youth Championships here on Wednesday.
In a very close final, the pair of Priyansh and Avneet Kaur started well, but the first round ended with a score of 37-37. The Indian pair took a slender lead of 35-34 in the second round to lead 72-71.
The Israeli pair hit a perfect 40 in the third round, while the Indian pair scored 39 to make it 111-111.
The Indian pair held their nerves in the final round to score 35, while the Israeli pair returned with a score of 33 to end the match in favour of the Indian pair.
India's Manav Jadhav and Aishwarya Sharma also won a bronze medal defeating Mexico in the cadet mixed compound event.
Both teams started with modest scores as the Indian pair led 35-34 after the first round of four arrows. In the second round, both pairs improved to score 38 and 37, resulting in the Indian pair leading 73-71.
Indian pair maintained the one-point advantage as in the third round they scored 37 as compared to 36 scored by the Mexican pair to lead 110-107. In the final round, the Indian pair raced clear to score 39 points and won the medal by a score of 149-143.
The event is taking place at the University of Limerick in the west of Ireland from July 3-9.